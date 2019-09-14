Saturday schedule for NASCAR for Las Vegas
Today at Las Vegas Motor Speedway will be heavy on Xfinity Series and include the series’ regular-season finale. Cup cars will qualify today for Sunday’s playoff opener.
Today’s 200-lap Xfinity race will start at 7:30 p.m. ET (on NBCSN). Wunderground.com predicts a temperature of 96 degrees with 0% percent of precipitation at the green flag. Ross Chastain won last year’s race while Kyle Busch won there this past March.
Here is today’s schedule:
(All times Eastern)
11 a.m. – Xfinity garage open
11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. – Cup garage open
2:35 p.m. – Xfinity qualifying impound (single vehicle/one lap all positions) (NBCSN)
3:45 p.m. – Xfinity driver/crew chief meeting
4:05 p.m. – Cup qualifying impound (single vehicle/one lap all positions) (NBCSN/Performance Racing Network)
7 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions
7:30 p.m. – Xfinity race (Stages 45/90/200 laps = 300 miles) (NBCSN/PRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)