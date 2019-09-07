Saturday schedule for NASCAR at Indianapolis

There will be lots of action today as the weekend of racing continues at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The day will feature two NASCAR Cup practices, as well as Xfinity qualifying and the Xfinity race. Wunderground.com predicts a temperature of 75 degrees with zero percent chance of precipitation at the green flag.

Here is Saturday’s schedule with TV and radio info:

(All times are Eastern)

8 a.m. – 8 p.m. – Cup garage open

8 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens

11:05 – 11:55 a.m. – Cup practice (NBCSN)

12:05 p.m. – Xfinity qualifying impound (single vehicle/one lap all positions)(NBCSN)

1:05 p.m. – Xfinity driver/crew chief meeting

1:30 – 2:20 p.m. – Final Cup practice (NBCSN)

2:30 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

3 p.m. – Indiana 250 Xfinity Series race (Stages 30/60/100 laps = 250 miles) (NBCSN/Performance Racing Network/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

