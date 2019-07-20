Saturday schedule for NASCAR at New Hampshire

We reach the mid-point of the race weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway today.

Highlighting the day’s events are the final two NASCAR Cup practices of the weekend, as well as Xfinity Series qualifying prior to the Roxor 200 race this afternoon.

For today’s race, wunderground.com forecasts partly cloudy skies and a temperature of 94 degrees with a 2% chance of precipitation at the start time of 4 p.m. ET.

Here’s today’s schedule (all times Eastern):

Saturday, July 20

7:30 a.m. – Xfinity garage open

8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. – Cup garage open

10:05 – 10:55 a.m. – Cup practice (CNBC)

11:15 a.m. – Xfinity qualifying (single vehicle/two laps all positions) (NBCSN)

12:35 – 1:25 p.m. – Cup final practice (NBCSN)

1:30 p.m. – Xfinity driver/crew chief meeting

3:30 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

4 p.m. – Roxor 200 Xfinity race (stages 45/90/200 laps = 211.6 miles) (NBCSN, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

