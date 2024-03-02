Saturday schedule for NASCAR Cup, Xfinity at Las Vegas

Austin Hill seeks to win his third consecutive Xfinity Series race of the season Saturday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The Xfinity race ends the day at the track. Cup drivers will practice and qualify ahead of the Xfinity race.

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Weather

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies with a high of 65 degrees and wind gusts of up to 25-35 mph during the day. High of 64 degrees, a 14% chance of rain and wind gusts of up to 27 mph at the start of the Xfinity Series race.

Saturday, March 2

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. — Cup Series

2 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity