Saturday’s schedule for NASCAR Cup, Xfinity at Charlotte

Today marks the end of the first round of the Xfinity Series playoffs. The field of 12 championship contenders will be cut to eight after this afternoon’s Drive for The Cure 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Joey Logano is the defending race winner; Ryan Blaney won the May race.

Here’s today’s schedule for both the Cup and Xfinity Series with TV and radio info.

(All times are Eastern)

8 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens

9:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. – Cup garage open

11 – 11:50 a.m. – Cup practice (NBCSN)

12:05 p.m. – Xfinity qualifying; multi-car/three rounds (NBCSN)

1:15 p.m. – Xfinity driver-crew chief meeting

1:30 p.m. – Final Cup practice (NBCSN)

2:30 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

3 p.m. – Drive for The Cure 300; 200 laps/300 miles (NBCSN, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)