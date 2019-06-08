Saturday schedule at Michigan

Cup and Xfinity teams get into the busiest part of the weekend today at Michigan International Speedway.

With all practice sessions having taken place Friday, both series have qualifying sessions scheduled today, followed by the Xfinity Series race.

The wunderground.com forecast calls for partly cloudy skies and a high of 78 degrees.

Here’s how today’s schedule looks;

(All times Eastern)

7:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

9 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens

10:30 a.m. – Xfinity qualifying; single car/one lap (FS2)

11:45 a.m. – Xfinity driver-crew chief meeting

12:05 p.m. – Cup qualifying/impound; single car/one lap (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

1 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

1:30 p.m. – LTi Printing 250; 125 laps/250 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)