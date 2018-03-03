Saturday schedule at Las Vegas for Cup, Xfinity
Cup teams will have two practices today and the Xfinity Series holds qualifying and the Boyd Gaming 300 this afternoon. Joey Logano won this Xfintiy race a year ago. Elliott Sadler enters today’s race as the points leader.
Here is today’s schedule:
(All times EASTERN)
9:30 a.m. — Xfinity garage opens
10:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. — Cup garage open
Noon – 12:55 p.m. — Cup practice (Fox Sports 1)
1:10 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying; multi vehicle/three rounds (FS1)
2:15 p.m. — Xfinity driver/crew chief meeting
2:30 – 3:20 p.m. — Final Cup practice (FS1)
3:30 p.m. — Xfinity driver introductions
4 p.m. — Boyd Gaming 300 Xfinity race; 200 laps/300 miles (FS1, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)