Saturday schedule at Kansas Speedway
The playoff race weekend continues at Kansas Speedway today.
Cup teams will qualify for Sunday’s race (2:30 p.m. ET on NBC) today while the Xfinity Series begins its Round of 8.
wunderground.com forecasts partly sunny skies, a temperature of 64 degrees and a 20% chance of rain at the start time of the Xfinity Series race.
Here’s the day’s schedule with TV and radio info.
All times are Eastern.
Saturday, Oct. 19
9 a.m. – 3 p.m. – Cup garage open
10 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens
12:05 p.m. – Xfinity qualifying; single car/one lap (NBC Sports App)
1:15 p.m. – Xfinity driver-crew chief meeting
1:35 p.m. – Cup qualifying; single car/one lap (NBCSN, Motor Racing Netowrk, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
2:30 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions
3 p.m. – Kansas Lottery 300; 200 laps/300 miles (NBC, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)