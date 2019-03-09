Saturday schedule at ISM Raceway

Today’s racing action at ISM Raceway includes two Cup practices, Xfinity qualifying and the iK9 Service Dog 200 Xfinity race.

Brad Keselowski is this race’s defending winner. Christopher Bell won at ISM in the Xfinity playoffs in November.

Here is today’s schedule:

(All times are Eastern)

9 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens

10 a.m. – 6 p.m. – Cup garage open

11:35 a.m. – 12:25 p.m. – Cup practice (Fox Sports 1, Motor Racing Network)

12:40 p.m. – Xfinity qualifying; multi-vehicle, three rounds (FS1)

1:45 p.m. – Xfinity driver/crew chief meeting

2:05 – 2:55 p.m. – Final Cup practice (FS1, MRN)

3:30 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

4 p.m. – iK9 Service Dog 200 Xfinity race; 200 laps/200 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)