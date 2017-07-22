Saturday schedule at IMS includes Xfinity qualifying and race, Cup qualifying

The racing action heats up today at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The NASCAR Cup cars take to the track three different times: twice in the morning for practice and will wrap up the day’s action with qualifying for Sunday’s Brickyard 400.

There also will be racing action today as the Xfinity Series holds qualifying, followed by the Lilly Diabetes 250 race at 3:30 p.m. ET. Kyle Busch has won the last two Xfinity races at Indy, as well as the last two races of the current Xfinity season.

Here’s today’s full schedule (all times Eastern):

6:30 a.m. – 10:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

9 – 9:55 a.m. – Cup practice (CNBC)

9 a.m. – Xfinity garage open

11 – 11:55 a.m.—Final Cup practice (CNBC)

12:45 p.m. – Xfinity qualifying (single vehicle/two rounds) (NBCSN)

2:15 p.m. – Xfinity driver/crew chief meeting

3 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

3:30 p.m. – Lilly Diabetes 250 Xfinity race (100 laps, 250 miles) (NBCSN, IMS Radio/PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

6:15 p.m. – Cup qualifying (multi-vehicle, three rounds) (NBCSN, IMS Radio/PRN)

Follow @JerryBonkowski