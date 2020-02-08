Saturday schedule at Daytona

The hibernation period ends for Cup cars as they hit the track today at Daytona International Speedway to begin the 2020 season.

The day begins with a practice session specifically for the 18 cars in Sunday’s Busch Clash. There will be two Cup practices later in the day to prepare for Sunday’s Daytona 500 qualifying and next week’s qualifying races.

Saturday also features the ARCA season opener. The day ends with the draw for the staring lineup for Sunday’s Busch Clash.

Here is today’s schedule:

(All times Eastern)

7:30 a.m. – ARCA garage opens

8:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. – Cup garage open

11:35 a.m. – 12:25 p.m. – Final Busch Clash practice (FS1, Motor Racing Network)

12:30 p.m. – ARCA qualifying; multi-car

1:35 – 2:25 p.m. – Daytona 500 qualifying practice; all cars (FS1, MRN)

2:45 p.m. – ARCA driver-crew chief meeting

3 – 3:50 p.m. – Final Daytona 500 qualifying practice; all cars (FS1, MRN)

4:15 p.m. – ARCA driver introductions

4:45 p.m. – ARCA Lucas Oil 200; 80 laps/200 miles (FS1, MRN)

6:30 p.m. – Random drawing for Busch Clash starting position and pit selection