Saturday schedule at Darlington Raceway

Today is race day for the Xfinity Series at Darlington Raceway. Xfinity teams will qualify and then race at 4 p.m. ET on NBC.

Cup drivers will be on track only to qualify at 2:05 p.m. ET on NBCSN, setting the lineup for Sunday’s Southern 500 (6 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

The wunderground.com forecast calls for a high of 90 degrees and no more than a 10% chance of rain.

Here is today’s schedule:

(All times are Eastern)

9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

11 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens

12:35 p.m. – Xfinity qualifying; single car/one lap (NBCSN)

1:45 p.m. – Xfinity driver-crew chief meeting

2:05 p.m. – Cup qualifying; single car/one lap (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

3:20 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

4 p.m. – Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200; 147 laps/200.08 miles (NBC, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)