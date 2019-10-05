Saturday schedule for Cup, Xfinity at Dover

Twelve drivers will start today’s Xfinity Series race at Dover International Speedway in the playoffs. But after the checkered flag falls, eight will advance to the second round of the playoffs.

For Saturday’s Xfinity race, wunderground.com forecasts a temperature of 64 degrees with zero percent precipitation at the start of the race. Christopher Bell has won the last two Xfinity races at Dover.

Prior to today’s race at the 1-mile oval is Cup and Xfinity qualifying.

Here is today’s schedule with TV and radio info:

(All times are Eastern)

9 a.m. – 3 p.m. – Cup garage open

11 a.m. – Xfinity garage open

12:05 p.m. – Xfinity qualifying impound; single vehicle/two laps (NBC Sports App with coverage on NBCSN beginning at 12:30 p.m.)

1:15 p.m. – Xfinity driver/crew chief meeting

1:35 p.m. – Cup qualifying impound; single vehicle/two laps (NBCSN, MRN)

2:30 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

3 p.m. – Use Your Melon Drive Sober 200 Xfinity race; Stages 45/90/200 laps = 200 miles (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

