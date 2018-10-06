Saturday schedule for Cup, Xfinity at Dover
The Xfinity Series highlights today’s schedule with its playoff elimination. Four drivers will see their championship hopes end this afternoon.
Here’s today’s schedule at Dover International Speedway:
(All times are Eastern)
8 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens
9 a.m. – K&N Pro Series East Crosley 125 race; 125 miles/125 laps
9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. – Cup garage open
11 – 11:50 a.m. – Cup practice (CNBC, MRN)
12:05 p.m. – Xfinity qualifying; multi-car three rounds (NBC Sports App at noon, NBCSN beginning at 12:30)
1:15 p.m. – Xfinity driver/crew chief meeting
1:30 – 2:20 p.m. – Final Cup practice (NBCSN, MRN)
2:30 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions
3 p.m. – Bar Harbor 200; 200 miles/200 laps (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)