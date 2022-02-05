Saturday schedule for Clash at the Coliseum
The waiting is over. After so much talk about the Clash at the Coliseum, NASCAR’s Next Gen cars make their debut today on the quarter-mile track in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
Today’s action includes practice and qualifying for Sunday’s events.
NASCAR has divided the 36-car field into three groups of 12 for practice. Each group gets three eight-minute sessions. Qualifying is this evening.
The wunderground.com forecast for Saturday calls for sunny conditions at a high of 71 degrees. There is no chance of rain.
Saturday’s schedule
10:30 a.m. – 10 p.m. – Cup garage open
12:30 – 2:30 p.m. – Cup practice (Teams divided into three groups. Each group gets three eight-minute sessions) (FS2, MRN)
8:30 p.m. – Cup qualifying (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
