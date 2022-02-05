The waiting is over. After so much talk about the Clash at the Coliseum, NASCAR’s Next Gen cars make their debut today on the quarter-mile track in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Today’s action includes practice and qualifying for Sunday’s events.

NASCAR has divided the 36-car field into three groups of 12 for practice. Each group gets three eight-minute sessions. Qualifying is this evening.

The wunderground.com forecast for Saturday calls for sunny conditions at a high of 71 degrees. There is no chance of rain.

Saturday’s schedule

10:30 a.m. – 10 p.m. – Cup garage open

12:30 – 2:30 p.m. – Cup practice (Teams divided into three groups. Each group gets three eight-minute sessions) (FS2, MRN)

8:30 p.m. – Cup qualifying (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Read more about NASCAR

Weekend schedule for NASCAR Clash at the Coliseum Friday 5: NASCAR’s moves increasing chance of conflict on, off track... Burton and Cindric enjoy busy offseason of cars, a dog and traveling while...

Saturday schedule for Clash at the Coliseum originally appeared on NBCSports.com