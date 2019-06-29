Saturday schedule at Chicagoland Speedway

The first weekend of NBCSN’s coverage of NASCAR’s Monster Energy Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity series continues today at Chicagoland Speedway at Joliet, Illinois.

Today’s schedule features two Cup practices and qualifying, as well as Xfinity qualifying and the Camping World 300 race.

Per wunderground.com, the forecast for today’s race calls for a high of 84 degrees and 21% chance of rain at the start time.

(All times are Eastern)

8 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens

8 a.m. – 8 p.m. – Cup garage open

11:05 – 11:55 a.m. – First Cup practice (NBCSN, MRN)

12:05 p.m. – Xfinity qualifying; single car/one lap (NBCSN)

1:15 p.m. – Xfinity driver-crew chief meeting

2 – 2:50 p.m. – Final Cup practice (NBCSN, MRN)

3 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

3:30 p.m. – Camping World 300; 200 laps/300 miles (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

6:35 p.m. – Cup qualifying/impound; single car/one lap (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

