Saturday schedule at Auto Club Speedway

Saturday’s NASCAR schedule at Auto Club Speedway includes a full show for the Xfinity Series, including practice, qualifying and 300 miles of racing.

The Cup Series are also on track for practice and qualifying ahead of its 400-mile event Sunday.

Practice and qualifying sessions will take place under a revamped format announced by NASCAR last fall.

For most of the Cup schedule, teams will be split into two groups ahead of their practice/qualifying event.

On most ovals (including Auto Club), each group will have 15 minutes of practice to start. Each group will then have a single-car, single-lap qualifying session. The top five drivers from each group go to a second round of single-car, single-lap qualifying to determine the pole winner.

On the Xfinity side, their practice/qualifying event on most ovals (including Auto Club) will have a 20-minute practice session for all entries, followed by single-car, single-lap qualifying for all entries.

Saturday, Feb. 26

All times Eastern

Weather Underground forecast (Xfinity race): Mostly sunny, high of 68 degrees, dry conditions

Garage open

10:30 a.m. – NASCAR Xfinity Series

11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. – NASCAR Cup Series

Track activity

12 p.m. – Xfinity practice (all entries; FS1)

12:30 p.m. – Xfinity qualifying (single lap, single car, all entries; FS1)

2 p.m. – Cup practice (both groups; FS1, MRN)

2:35 p.m. – Cup qualifying (both groups … single lap, single car, two rounds; FS1, MRN)

5 p.m. – Xfinity race (150 laps, 300 miles; FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

