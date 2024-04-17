SATURDAY PREP ROUNDUP: Teutopolis tennis wins Alton Robert Logan Doubles Invitational; Effingham softball and baseball sweep Mattoon

Apr. 16—EFFINGHAM — Below are scores from around the area.

SOFTBALL

Effingham (H.S.) 11, Mattoon 8

Effingham defeated Mattoon in the second game of a doubleheader, 11-8, at Mattoon Girls Softball Complex.

Raegan Boone, Sidney Donaldson, and Ryley Engel had three hits. Jerzi Bierman and Mya Harvey had two, and Natalie Armstrong and Alyssa Martin had one for the Flaming Hearts (9-5, 4-2 Apollo).

Saige Althoff pitched and allowed 11 hits, eight runs (four earned), and five walks to five strikeouts in seven innings.

Effingham (H.S.) 9, Mattoon 1

Effingham defeated Mattoon in the first game of a doubleheader, 9-1.

Donaldson had three hits. Bierman, Armstrong, Engel, and Bria Beals had two, and Boone, Harvey, and Althoff had one for the Flaming Hearts (9-4, 4-1 Apollo).

Armstrong pitched and allowed nine hits, one run, and two walks to four strikeouts in seven innings.

Bradley (B.-Bourbonnais) 1, Effingham (St. Anthony) 0

St. Anthony fell to Bradley-Bourbonnais in the second game of a doubleheader, 1-0, in Kankakee County.

Addie Wernsing had two hits, and Hailey Niebrugge, Sidney Kibler, Stacie Vonderheide, Laney Coffin, and Julia Schultz had one for the Bulldogs (12-2).

Wernsing pitched for St. A and allowed five hits, one run, and one walk to two strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings.

Bradley (B.-Bourbonnais) 3, Effingham (St. Anthony) 2

St. Anthony fell to Bradley-Bourbonnais in the first game of a doubleheader, 3-2.

Sidney Kibler had two hits, and Niebrugge, Abbi Hatton, and Vonderheide had one for the Bulldogs (12-1).

Kibler pitched for St. A and allowed six hits, three runs, and three walks to two strikeouts in six innings.

Tri-County 4, Dieterich 3

Dieterich fell to Tri-County in the Casey-Westfield Tournament, 4-3, at Fairview Park.

Lucie Jansen had three hits, and Ella Kreke, Elaina Meinhart, Callie Faller, Eva Meinhart, and Kinley Will had one for the Movin Maroons (9-8).

Faller and Kreke pitched for Dieterich. Faller allowed four hits, two runs (one earned) and one walk to five strikeouts in six innings. Kreke allowed two hits, two runs (one earned), and one walk in one inning.

Dieterich 19, Georgetown (G.-Ridge Farm) 7

Dieterich defeated Georgetown (Ridge Farm) in the Casey-Westfield Tournament, 19-7.

Kinli Michl had four hits. Estella Meinhart and Faller had two, and Kreke, Jansen, Eva Meinhart, Elaina Meinhart, Ruby Westendorf, and Will had one for the Movin Maroons (9-7).

Kreke and Michl pitched for Dieterich. Kreke allowed three hits, two runs (one earned), and one walk in three innings. Michl allowed three hits, five runs (four earned), and three walks in two innings.

Casey (C.-Westfield) 12, Dieterich 2

Dieterich fell to Casey-Westfield in the Casey-Westfield Tournament, 12-2.

Kreke, Kinli Michl, Sammi Goebel, Estella Meinhart, Jansen, Faller, Eva Meinhart, and Will had one hit for the Movin Maroons (8-7).

Marli Michl, Faller, and Will pitched for Dieterich. Michl allowed five hits, six runs, and two walks to one strikeout in 1 1/3 innings. Faller allowed five hits, three runs, and one walk to one strikeout in 1 2/3 innings, and Will allowed five hits, three runs, and four walks in 1 2/3 innings.

Newton 8, Greenville 2

Newton defeated Greenville in the Greenville Round Robin, 8-2.

Lexie Grove and Lilly Kessler had two hits, and Allie Hermann and Hydi Bierman had one for the Lady Eagles (14-4).

Karly Deckard pitched and allowed five hits, two runs (one earned), and two walks to nine strikeouts in seven innings.

Red Bud 4, Newton 3

Newton fell to Red Bud in the Greenville Round Robin, 4-3.

Audrie Reich had two hits, and Alisson Stanley and Grove had one for the Lady Eagles (13-4).

Amelia Collins pitched and allowed 10 hits and three unearned runs with seven strikeouts in 7 1/3 innings.

BASEBALL

Effingham (H.S.) 4, Mattoon 1

Effingham defeated Mattoon, 4-1, in the second game of a doubleheader at Evergreen Hollow Park.

Jude Traub had three hits, and Kaiden Nichols and Camden Raddatz had two for the Flaming Hearts (11-4, 4-2 Apollo).

Nichols pitched and allowed one hit, one unearned run, and two walks to eight strikeouts in seven innings.

Effingham (H.S.) 3, Matton 2

Effingham defeated Mattoon, 3-2, in the first game of a doubleheader.

Raddatz had two hits, and Spencer Fox had one for the Flaming Hearts (11-4, 4-2 Apollo).

Colton Webb pitched and allowed five hits, two runs, and two walks to two strikeouts in seven innings.

University (Ind.) 13, Effingham (St. Anthony) 3

St. Anthony fell to University (Ind.), 13-3, in the second game of a doubleheader at Beech Grove High School in Indiana.

Sam Link had two hits, and Brady Hatton, Beau Adams, Nick Ruholl, and Vincent Vogel had one for the Bulldogs (11-1-1).

Hatton, Adams, and Max Koenig pitched for St. Anthony. Hatton allowed three hits, six runs (five earned), and three walks to one strikeout in two innings. Adams allowed five hits, seven runs (six earned), and three walks to two strikeouts in two innings, and Koenig allowed one hit in 1/3 of an inning.

Effingham (St. Anthony) 16, University (Ind.) 5

St. Anthony defeated University (Ind.), 16-5, in the first game of a doubleheader.

Adams, Hatton, and Link had three hits. Connor Roepke and Koenig had two, and Aiden Lauritzen and Brock Fearday had one for the Bulldogs (11-0-1).

Joseph Tegeler, Link, and Lauritzen pitched for St. A. Tegeler allowed seven hits, four runs, and two walks to three strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings. Link allowed two hits and one run in 2/3 of an inning, and Lauritzen had two strikeouts in one inning.

Cuba/Lewistown-London Mills (Spoon River Valley) 6, Altamont 3

Altamont fell to Cuba/Lewistown-London Mills (Spoon River Valley) in the Beardstown Tournament championship game, 6-3.

Kaden Davis and Keegan Schultz had two hits, and Dillan Elam, Ethan Robbins, Eli Miller, Clayton Arnold, and Kaidyn Miller had one for the Indians (11-5).

Kade Milleville and Eli Miller pitched for Altamont. Milleville allowed 10 hits, six runs (three earned), and two walks to six strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings. Miller allowed one hit with one strikeout in 1 1/3 innings.

Altamont 8, Beardstown 0

Altamont defeated Beardstown in Game 5 of the Beardstown Tournament, 8-0.

Davis and Robbins had two hits, and Nathan Stuemke, Elam, Riley Berg, and Kaidyn Miller had one for the Indians (11-4).

Elam pitched for Altamont. He allowed two hits and one walk to nine strikeouts in six innings.

Cowden (C.-Herrick)/Beecher City 7, Bridgeport (Red Hill) 2

Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City defeated Red Hill, 7-2, in the Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City Round Robin at Beecher City High School Baseball Field.

Clayon Wojcik had one hit, Conner Nowitzke had one hit (one home run) and two RBIs, Layne Jones had one hit (one triple) and one RBI, Carson Evans had one hit and one RBI, Gage Lorton had two hits and one RBI, Kyle Lamb had one hit (one double), and Blake Mueller had one hit and one RBI for the Bobcats (5-8).

Neoga 11, Sullivan 6

Neoga defeated Sullivan, 11-6, at Neoga High School Baseball Field.

Colin Blazich and Keaton Lacy had two hits, and Matt Propst, Trey Sheehan, Josiah Gentry, and James Ballinger had one for the Indians (6-7).

Blazich, Gentry, Sheehan, and Brock Lanham pitched for Neoga. Blazich allowed four hits, three runs, and three walks to three strikeouts in three innings. Gentry allowed two runs (one earned), and five walks to two strikeouts in one inning. Sheehan allowed one hit with one strikeout in two innings, and Lanham allowed one hit and one run with two strikeouts in one inning.

Bridgeport (Red Hill) 11, Brownstown/St. Elmo 1

Brownstown/St. Elmo fell to Red Hill in Game 2 of the CHBC Round Robin, 11-1.

Maxey had one hit. Adam Atwood had two hits (one double) and one RBI, and Keelan Speagle and Gavin Sanders had one hit for the Bombers (3-7).

Cowden (C.-Herrick)/Beecher City 3, Brownstown/St. Elmo 2

Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City defeated Brownstown/St. Elmo in Game 1 of the CHBC Round Robin, 3-2.

Wojcik, Nowitzke, and Lorton had one hit. Jones had one hit and one RBI, adn AJ Radloff had one RBI for the Bobcats (4-8).

As for the Bombers (3-8), Maxey, Cade Schaub, and Hunter Poe had one hit.

Louisville (North Clay) 7, Farina (South Central) 5

North Clay defeated South Central, 7-5, in the South Central Wooden Bat Tournament at Lions Field in Kinmundy.

Trenton Ingram, Ayden Jones, and Jack Compton had two hits, and Cody Zimdars, Cayden Craig, Carder Walden, Jesse Weidner, and Gavin Hosselton had one for the Cardinals (8-9).

Compton and Jones pitched for North Clay. Compton allowed five hits, three runs (one earned), and four walks to five strikeouts in five innings. Jones allowed four hits, two runs, and one walk in two innings.

As for the Cougars (11-7), Trevan Sidwell had three hits, Coen West had two, and Callaway Smith, Colton Smith, Maddox Robb, and Brody Markley had one.

Sidwell and Callaway Smith pitched for South Central. Sidwell allowed eight hits, five runs, and three walks to one strikeout in four innings. Smith allowed three hits, two runs, and three walks to three strikeouts in three innings.

Flora 7, Louisville (North Clay) 3

North Clay fell to Flora, 7-3, in Game 5 of the South Central Wooden Bat Tournament.

Ian Jones, Zimdars, Craig, Ayden Jones, Weidner, and Ingram had one hit for the Cardinals (7-9).

Ian Jones, Zimdars, and Weidner pitched for North Clay. Jones allowed eight hits, four unearned runs, and two walks to five strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings. Zimdars allowed one hit, three runs, and two walks to three strikeouts in 1 1/3 innings, and Weidner had one hit and one strikeout in one inning.

Farina (South Central) 5, Woodlawn 4

South Central defeated Woodlawn, 5-4, in Game 3 of the South Central Wooden Bat Tournament.

Robb had three hits, and Callaway Smith, Colton Smith, and Markley had two hits for the Cougars (10-7).

Zane Montes and Callaway Smith pitched for South Central. Montes allowed seven hits and two runs (one earned) with 10 strikeouts in six innings. Smith allowed three hits, two runs (one earned) and one walk to one strikeout in one inning.

BOYS TENNIS

Alton (Sr.) Robert Logan Doubles Invitational

Teutopolis took first at the Robert Logan Doubles Invitational at Alton High School.

The Wooden Shoes finished with 27 points. O'Fallon was second with 23, Chatham (Glenwood) was third with 19. Missouri member De Smet Jesuit was fourth with 18. Greenville was fifth with 13. Urbana (University) and Alton were tied for sixth with 12. Missouri member Helias Catholic was eighth with 11. Waterloo was ninth with 10. Bethalto (Civic Memorial) was 10th with eight. St. Anthony was 11th with seven. Rockton (Hononegah) was 12th with five. Alton (Marquette) was 13th with two, and Missouri member Ft. Zumwalt South was 14th with one.

In the No. 1 doubles bracket, Kolten Tabbert and Colin Habing finished fourth. The duo defeated Greenville's Carter Manhart and Aidan Andris 6-0, 6-1, Helias' Coen Loethen and Elliot Vollet 6-4, 6-2, and lost to O'Fallon's Rowen Brunner and Ben VanAlstine 4-6, 6-4, 5-7. They then lost to Urbana University's Mason Miao and Swapnil Kumar 3-6, 4-6.

In the No. 2 doubles bracket, Oliver Lee and Noah Thompson finished third. They earned a bye in the first round, defeated De Smet's Luke Koenig and John Baxendale 4-6, 6-1, 10-0, and lost to Glenwood's Talha Arshad and Will Ehrlich 2-6, 4-6. They then defeated O'Fallon's Carson Gruenloh and Cole Beard 6-2, 7-6.

Josh Habing and Will Lewis won the No. 3 doubles bracket. They earned a bye in the first round, defeated Urbana University's Collins Rosch and Kyle Fan 6-1, 6-1, Waterloo's Collin Groves and Brendan McClory 3-6, 6-4, 10-7, and O'Fallon's Jett Mithlo and Cy Shelton in the championship 6-4, 6-4.

Carter Davidson and Myles Stortzum ended the day with a win in the No. 4 doubles bracket. They defeated Ft. Zumwalt South's Nicholas Lam and Chase Buydos 6-2, 6-3, O'Fallon's Lex White and Allen Reed 7-5, 4-6, 12-10, De Smet's Cameron Morell and Ryan Selkirk 6-3, 3-6, 12-10, and Civic Memorial's Jonathan Scroggins and Ryne Breyer in the championship 6-3, 3-6, 12-10.

As for the Bulldogs, Evan Mossman and Manaye Mossman fell to Urbana University 4-6, 6-1, 2-10 in the second round, defeated Glenwood's Ubaydah Mahmood and Ben Loeffler 1-6, 7-6, 14-12 in the fifth-place bracket semifinals and Helias Catholic 6-4, 6-4 in the fifth-place championship.

Colin Westendorf and Charlie Wegman lost to Greenville 3-6, 1-6 in the No. 2 doubles bracket. Connor Eggars and Jackson Schultz lost to Greenville 3-6, 5-7 in the No. 3 doubles bracket, and Alec Hakman and Teddy Dietzen lost to Greenville 3-6, 5-7 in the No. 4 doubles bracket.

TRACK AND FIELD

Pana Invitational

St. Anthony placed second in girls' events and fourth in boys at the Pana Invitational.

The girls finished with 96 points. Pleasant Plains was first with 132, Hillsboro was third with 81, Pana was fourth with 74, Carlinville was fifth with 61, Moweaqua (Central A&M) was sixth with 48, Litchfield was seventh with 45, Gillespie was eighth with 28, Niantic (Sangamon Valley) was ninth with 22, Bethany (Okaw Valley), Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City, and Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg were tied for 10th with 18, Macon (Meridian) was 13 with 15, Mt. Pulaski was 14th with 10, Pawnee was 15th with eight, and Mt. Olive was 16th with five.

St. Anthony's Annabelle Weishaar finished 11th in the 100 at 14.52 seconds. Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg's Mya Friese finished third in the 200 at 29.54 seconds (a personal best time). St. Anthony's Emma Helmink finished fifth in the 400 at 1:08.05 (a personal best time). Isabella Keller won the 800 at 2:16.55 and the 1600 at 4:59.45, and Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg's Addie Porter was second in the 3200 at 13:39.95 (a personal best time).

Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City's Ada Prosser finished seventh in the 100-meter hurdles at 21.80 seconds, and St. Anthony's Mady Hodge finished seventh in the 300-meter hurdles at 55.54 seconds.

St. Anthony's 4x100-meter relay team of Weishaar, Sophia Emmerich, Alisyn Kollman, and Audrey LaSarge finished sixth at 55.75 seconds. The 4x200 team of Weishaar, Emmerich, Grace Niebrugge, and LaSarge finished fourth at 1:59.83, and the 4x400 team of LaSarge, Helmink, Keller, and Aubrey Denning finished second at 4:24.32.

Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City's Kyleigh Wallace finished third in the shot put after a throw of 32 feet, 10 inches. Wallace also finished third in the discus after a toss of 108 feet, 11.75 inches.

St. Anthony's Mary Scheidemantel finished second in the high jump after a leap of 4 feet, 11.75 inches. Allison Geen won the pole vault after a vault of 11 feet. Hodge finished ninth in the long jump after a jump of 13 feet, 0.75 inches, and Niebrugge finished second in the triple jump after a leap of 31 feet, 1.5 inches.

As for the boys, St. Anthony finished with 68 points. Pana was first with 116.5, Litchfield was second with 110, Hillsboro was third with 77.5, Carlinville was fifth with 65, Gillespie was sixth with 58, Moweaqua (Central A&M) was seventh with 52, Jacksonville (Routt) was eighth with 45, Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City was ninth with 36, Macon (Meridian) was 10th with 24, Niantic (Sangamon Valley) was 11th with 23, Dieterich was 14th with 14, Pawnee was 13th with 10, and Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg was 14th with three.

CHBC's Clive Schlanser finished eighth in the 100 at 12.20 seconds. He was also 11th in the 200 at 25.95 seconds. St. Anthony's Elliott Frisbie was third in the 400 at 56.14 seconds. Noah Flaig was third in the 800 at 2:09.11. CHBC's August Cosart won the 1600 at 4:44.59. Dieteirch's Kaden Einhorn was second in the 3200 at 10:22.69.

CHBC's Remington Howell was third in the 110-meter hurdles at 18.79 seconds. St. Anthony's Evan Meyer was fifth in the 300-meter hurdles at 46.63 seconds.

The CHBC 4x100 team of Schlanser, Howell, Drake Richards, and Carter Dilley was sixth at 48.98 seconds. The St. Anthony 4x200 team of Calvin Sudkamp, Keegan Overbeck, Julius Ramos, and Riley Miller was seventh at 1:46.29. The 4x400 team of Frisbie, James Emmerich, Isaac Fallert, and Flaig was fourth at 3:46.46, and the 4x800 team of Frisbie, Fallert, Ramos, and Flaig won at 8:37.60.

CHBC's Gage Hart was 12th in the shot put after a throw of 37 feet, 5.5 inches. St. Anthony's Zackary Hurren was 14th in the discus at 98 feet. Sudkamp won the high jump after a leap of 5 feet, 11.75 inches. Fallert was seventh in the pole vault at 8 feet, 11.75 inches. CHBC's Carter Dilley was fifth in the long jump at 18 feet, 0.5 inches, and Sudkamp was fourth in the triple jump after a leap of 37 feet, 3.25 inches.

