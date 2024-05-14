SATURDAY PREP ROUNDUP: Teutopolis softball defeats ALAH, Cumberland at Sullivan Invitational; Windsor/Stew-Stras softball splits at Tolono (Unity) Round Robin

May 13—EFFINGHAM — Below are scores from Saturday from around the area.

Teutopolis 10, Arthur (A.-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond) 4

Teutopolis defeated Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond in its second game of the Sullivan Invitational.

Summer Wall, Malea Helmink and Mallory Bloemer had three hits. Olivia Copple had two and Kylie Borries, Olivia Hemmen and Alyssa Tipton had one for the Lady Shoes (15-17).

Tipton pitched for T-Town and allowed nine hits, four runs and four walks to seven strikeouts in seven innings.

Sullivan 13, Toledo (Cumberland) 5

Cumberland fell to Sullivan, 13-5, in its second game.

The Lady Pirates fell to 10-16 with the loss.

There were no statistics provided to the Daily News at press time.

Teutopolis 12, Toledo (Cumberland) 6

Teutopolis defeated Cumberland, 12-6, in both team's first game.

Helmink, Chloe Hoene, Mallory Bloemer, Hemmen and Borries had two hits and Wall and CJ Apke had one for the Lady Shoes (14-17).

Hemmen pitched for T-Town and allowed 11 hits, six runs and three walks to three strikeouts in six innings.

As for the Lady Pirates (10-15), Jenna Hougham had three hits, Jade Carr and Libby McGinnis had two and Avery Donsbach, McKenzie Claybaugh, Jadalyn Sowers and Shelby Kingery had one.

Aubrey Himes pitched for Cumberland and allowed 12 hits, 12 runs (nine earned) and three walks to two strikeouts.

Windsor/Strasburg (Stewardson-S.) 13, Pinckneyville 9

Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg defeated Pinckneyville, 13-9, in the second game of the Tolono (Unity) Round Robin.

Samantha Hayes, Mya Friese, Ellie Wittenberg and Katelyn VonBehrens had three hits, Erin Althoff had two and Ella Kinkelaar, Alaira Friese and Kendra Hayes had one for the Hatchets (15-12).

Kendra Hayes, Mya Friese and Samantha Hayes pitched for Windsor. Kendra Hayes allowed five hits, six runs and two walks to one strikeout in 1 1/3 innings. Mya Friese allowed five hits and three unearned runs in 3 2/3 innings and Samantha Hayes allowed one hit with four strikeouts in two innings.

Tolono (Unity) 1, Windsor/Strasburg (Stewardson-S.) 0

Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg fell to Tolono (Unity), 1-0, in 12 innings in the first game.

Kinkelaar and Althoff had two hits and Samantha Hayes and Wittenberg had one for the Hatchets (14-12).

Samantha Hayes and Mya Friese pitched for Windsor. Samantha Hayes allowed three hits with five strikeouts in seven innings. Mya Friese allowed seven hits and one run with three strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings.

Olney (Richland County) 13, Farina (South Central) 2

South Central fell to Olney (Richland County), 13-2, in its second game of the Olney (Richland County) Classic.

Lauren Johnson had three hits, Kaitlyn Swift had two and Kyra Swift, Taegan Webster and Zoey Feldhake had one for the Lady Cougars (21-11).

Webster and Johnson pitched for South Central. Webster allowed five hits, 10 runs (five earned) and six walks to nine strikeouts in five innings. Johnson allowed four hits, three runs and three walks to two strikeouts in two innings.

Farina (South Central) 13, Lawrenceville 2

South Central defeated Lawrenceville, 13-2, in its first game.

Kyra Swift, Kaitlyn Swift, Amelia Montes and Feldhake had two hits and Webster, Johnson, Kinlee Thompson and Ella Watwood had one for the Lady Cougars (21-10).

Webster pitched for South Central and allowed five hits, two runs and two walks to 10 strikeouts in six innings.

Teutopolis 3, Williamsville 2

Teutopolis defeated Williamsville, 3-2, in the second game of a doubleheader in Sangamon County.

Garrett Gaddis, Dawson Hoene, Jake Bushur and Gavin Addis had two hits and Austin Borries, Henry Thompson, Carter Hoene and Cooper Tegeler had one for the Wooden Shoes (19-11).

Gaddis, Borries, Devin Kreke and Andrew Probst pitched for T-Town. Gaddis allowed four walks to four strikeouts in 1 2/3 innings. Borries allowed one hit, one run and one walk to five strikeouts in 2 2/3 innings. Kreke allowed four hits and one run to three strikeouts in 1 2/3 innings and Probst allowed one hit in one inning.

Williamsville 4, Teutopolis 3

Teutopolis fell to Williamsville, 4-3, in the first game of a doubleheader.

Davin Worman had two hits and Gaddis, Mick Niebrugge, Borries and Zac Niebrugge had one for the Wooden Shoes (18-11).

Logan Lawson, Addis and Evan Waldhoff pitched for T-Town. Lawson allowed one unearned run and one walk to two strikeouts in 1 2/3 innings. Addis had four strikeouts in 3 1/3 innings and Waldhoff allowed four hits, three runs and one walk to three strikeouts in 1 2/3 innings.

Shelbyville Boys Open

Altamont finished third and Cumberland fifth at the Shelbyville Boys Open.

The Indians totaled 66 points. Cumberland finished with 62. Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City and St. Anthony were tied for 11th with 26, Teutopolis was 14th with 19, Brownstown/St. Elmo was 16th with 15 and Dieterich was 19th with three.

Cumberland's Reid Carlen won the 100 at 11.25 seconds and finished third in the 200 with a 23.10-second personal record. Kaleb Bierman finished sixth in the 400 with a 52.76-second personal record. Cameron Roedl finished third in the 800 with a 2:05.23 personal record. CHBC's August Cosart finished second in the 1600 with a 4:40.38 personal record and Griffin Vaughn won the 3200 at 10:15.54.

Teutopolis' Karson Zerrusen finished second in the 110-meter hurdles at 16.85 seconds. Cumberland's Logan Gerhardt finished third in the 300-meter hurdles with a 41.82-second personal record.

The Altamont 4x100-meter relay team of Logan Duncan, Dexter Sloan, Alex Walker and Garrett Schultz finished fifth at 46.04 seconds. The 4x200-meter relay team of Duncan, Ben Roedl, Schultz and Hayden Summers finished second at 1:34.59. The 4x400-meter relay team of Jacob Johnson, Trent Tedrick, Schultz and Summers finished third at 3:40.90 and the St. Anthony 4x800-meter relay team of Elliott Frisbie, Isaac Fallert, Julius Ramos and Noah Flaig finished third at 8:44.55.

Teutopolis' Anthony Roley finished second in the shot put after a toss of 42 feet, 10.5 inches. Brownstown/St. Elmo's Trenten Monnet won the discus at 135 feet, 9 inches. St. Anthony's Calvin Sudkamp finished second in the high jump after a jump of 6 feet, 0.75 inches. Jacob Veteto finished tied for second in the pole vault after a vault of 12 feet, 11.75 inches. Ben Roedl won the long jump after a jump of 21 feet, 1 inch and finished second in the triple jump after a leap of 41 feet, 6.5 inches.