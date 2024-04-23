SATURDAY PREP ROUNDUP: Effingham baseball falls to Mt. Carmel; St. Anthony baseball blows by Marshall

Apr. 22—EFFINGHAM — Below are scores from Saturday from around the area.

BASEBALL

Mt. Carmel 2, Effingham (H.S.) 1

Effingham fell to Mt. Carmel, 2-1, in Wabash County.

Kaiden Nichols and Camden Raddatz had two hits, and Colton Webb and Braxton Lewis had one for the Flaming Hearts (12-5).

Nichols and Webb pitched for Effingham. Nichols allowed five hits and one unearned run with eight strikeouts. Webb allowed two hits and one run with seven strikeouts in 2 2/3 innings.

Effingham (St. Anthony) 10, Marshall 0

St. Anthony defeated Marshall, 10-0, in Clark County.

Aiden Lauritzen had three hits. Brock Fearday had two, and Connor Roepke, Sam Link, Will Fearday, and Max Koenig had one for the Bulldogs (14-1-1).

Joseph Tegeler and Link pitched for St. Anthony. Tegeler allowed two hits and two walks to six strikeouts in four innings. Link allowed one walk with one strikeout in one inning.

Waterloo (Gibault Catholic) 2, Teutopolis 1

Teutopolis fell to Waterloo (Gibault Catholic) in the second game of the Freeburg Round Robin, 2-1.

Garrett Gaddis had three hits, and Mick Niebrugge had two for the Wooden Shoes (13-8).

Gavin Addis and Evan Waldhoff pitched for T-Town. Addis allowed five hits, two runs (one earned) and two walks to six strikeouts in five innings. Waldhoff had two strikeouts in one inning.

Freeburg 5, Teutopolis 3

Teutopolis fell to Freeburg in the first game, 5-3.

Davin Worman, Austin Borries, Brett Kreke, and Zac Niebrugge had one hit for the Wooden Shoes (13-7).

Logan Lawson and Joey Niebrugge pitched for T-Town. Lawson allowed seven hits, four runs (two earned) and two walks to four strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings. Niebrugge allowed one hit and one unearned run with one strikeout in 1 2/3 innings.

Dieterich 15, Ramsey 1

Dieterich defeated Ramsey, 15-1, in a doubleheader at Dieterich High School Baseball Field.

Mason Lidy, Jaxon Funneman, and Carson Baxter had two hits, and Andrew Hall, Lucas Westendorf, and Justin Boerngen had one for the Movin Maroons (5-9).

Gavin Meinhart and Kaden Iffert pitched for Dieterich. Meinhart allowed seven hits and one run with 10 strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings; Iffert had one strikeout in 1/3 of an inning.

Dieterich 12, Robinson 11

Dieterich defeated Robinson, 12-11, in the first game of a doubleheader.

Hall had four hits. Meinhart and Boerngen had three. Lidy and Baxter had two, and Landen Keck, Funneman, and Westendorf had one for the Movin Maroons (4-9).

Hall and Lidy pitched for Dieteirch. Hall allowed eight hits, five runs (four earned) and three walks to four strikeouts in four innings. Lidy allowed four hits, six runs (two earned) and two walks to three strikeouts in four innings.

Charleston 12, Altamont 2

Altamont fell to Charleston, 12-2, in Coles County.

Clayton Arnold, Kaidyn Miller, and Kade Milleville had one hit for the Indians (15-6).

Milleville and Eli Miller pitched for Altamont. Milleville allowed 10 hits and nine runs (eight earned) in 2 1/3 innings. Eli Miller allowed four hits, three runs, and one walk to one strikeout in 1 2/3 innings.

Flora 2, Neoga 1

Neoga fell to Flora, 2-1, in Clay County.

Colin Blazich and Josiah Gentry had two hits, and Matt Propst, Trey Sheehan, Brock Lanham, James Ballinger, and Carter Young had one for the Indians (8-9).

Blazich and Gentry pitched for Neoga. Blazich allowed two unearned runs and three walks with four strikeouts in four innings. Gentry allowed two hits with one strikeout in two innings.

BOYS TENNIS

Effingham (H.S.) 3, O'Fallon (H.S.) 1

Effingham defeated O'Fallon, 3-1, in its third match at the Troy (Triad) Match Play Tournament.

In singles matches, Evan Pryor (E) beat Carter Jarvis (O) 6-3, 6-1, and Preston Siner (E) fell to Eli Schmidt (O) 5-7, 7-6, 5-10.

In doubles matches, Blayne Pals and Ross Schaefer (E) beat Carson Miller and Nathan Carroll (O) 6-3, 6-2, and Cannon Bockhorn and Rece Kinney (E) beat Ethan Majachani and Kush Patel (O) 6-0, 6-1.

Quincy (Sr.) 3, Effingham (H.S.) 1

Effingham fell to Quincy, 3-1, in its second match.

In singles matches, Bockhorn fell to Trevor Nelson (Q) 0-6, 0-6, and Blake Hagler (E) fell to Arrow Crist (O) 4-6, 1-6.

In doubles matches, Pals and Schaefer beat Ethan Stark and Surya Reddy (Q) 6-4, 3-6, 8-10, and Siner and Pryor fell to Jason Derian and Anderson Knapp (Q) 6-2, 6-2.

Moline (H.S.) 3, Effingham (H.S.) 1

Effingham fell to Moline, 3-1, in its first match.

In singles matches, Pryor beat Akhil Kumar (M) 6-2, 6-4, and Hagler fell to Christian Heim (M) 3-6, 2-6.

In doubles matches, Pals and Schaefer fell to Ankit Rajvanshi and Jathin Ram Kollarapu (M) 1-6, 3-6, and Bockhorn and Kinney fell to Jeffrey Stroup and Lakshya Dmade (M) 6-1, 2-6, 8-10.

Teutopolis 5, Dixon (H.S.) 0

Teutopolis defeated Dixon, 5-0, in the LaSalle-Peru Quad.

In singles matches, Colin Habing (T) beat Will Lindemeyer (D) 6-0, 6-0, and Josh Habing (T) beat Gage Farster (D) 6-0, 6-0.

In doubles matches, Oliver Lee and Noah Thompson (T) beat Bashar Elbzour and Derek Miller (D) 6-1, 6-1. Kolten Tabbert and Myles Stortzum (T) beat Jack McGrail and Jayvian Herwig (D) 6-1, 6-1, and Carter Davidson and Will Lewis (T) beat Alex Basilio and Samuel Gingras (D) 6-0, 6-1.

Teutopolis 5, LaSalle (L.-Peru) 0

Teutopolis be LaSalle-Peru, 5-0, in its second match of the event.

In singles matches, Tabbert beat Jackson Sellett (LP) 6-0, 6-1, and Stortzum beat Riley Cetwinski (LP) 6-0, 6-2.

In doubles matches, Colin and Josh Habing beat Andrew Bollis and Danny Santoy (LP) 6-0, 7-5. Lee and Thompson beat Michael Milota and Colin Krug (LP) 6-3, 6-0, and Davidson and Lewis beat Brodie Moss and Alex Anderson (LP) 6-2, 6-1.

Teutopolis 5, Aurora (Illinois Math and Science Academy) 0

Teutopolis beat Aurora (Illinois Math and Science Academy), 5-0, in its first match of the event.

In singles matches, Tabbert beat Luke Yin (A) 6-0, 6-2, and Lewis beat Aidan Kim (A) 5-7, 7-6, 10-6.

In doubles matches, Colin and Josh Habing beat drew Wang and Harrison Jang (A) 6-0, 6-2. Lee and Thompson beat Sumaer Gupta and Louis Chen (A) 6-2, 6-3, and Davidson and Stortzum beat Michael Capriotti and Sohum Mehta (A) 6-1, 6-1.

SOFTBALL

Farina (South Central) 9, Sullivan 5

South Central defeated Sullivan, 9-5, in the third game of the South Central Round Robin.

Kyra Swift and Kinlee Thompson had three hits. Kaitlyn Swift and Taegan Webster had two, and Ella Watwood, Amelia Montes and Emily Rose had one for the Lady Cougars (16-8).

Webster pitched for South Central and allowed six hits, five runs (three earned) and two walks to eight strikeouts in seven innings.

Farina (South Central) 9, Albion (Edwards County) 7

South Central defeated Edwards County, 9-7, in the first game of the South Central Round Robin.

Zoey Feldhake had three hits. Kaitlyn Swift had two, and Webster, Thompson, Montes, Perci Reid, and Bri Buchanan had one for the Lady Cougars (15-8).

Webster pitched for South Central and allowed vie hits, seven runs (three earned) and seven walks to 13 strikeouts in seven innings.

TRACK AND FIELD

Edwardsville (H.S.) Winston Brown Invitational

Effingham and Altamont competed at the Winstown Brown Invitational, hosted by Edwardsville High School.

In the 100, Effingham's Weldon Dunston finished 14th at 11.33 seconds. Jacob Weaver was 18th at 11.68 seconds. Dunston finished ninth in the 200 at 23.08 seconds and Weaver was 16th at 23.60 seconds. Altamont's Hayden Summers finished 17th in the 400 at 54.85 seconds, a personal record. Summer was 19th in the 800 at 2:10.27, and Aaron Hill was 21st at 2:13.68. Effingham's Alex Gordon was seventh in the 1600 at 4:37.42, and Gage Kinder was 27th at 5:08.74.

Effingham's Maxx Kistler was 23rd in the 110-meter hurdles at 19.59 seconds, a personal record. Kistler was 21st in the 300-meter hurdles at 46.85 seconds.

Effingham's Charlie Ring finished 10th in the shot put after a throw of 44 feet, 4.75 inches. Clinton Metcalf was 26th at 37 feet, 11.5 inches. Blayne Ring was eighth in the discus at 134 feet, 4.25 inches, and Metcalf was 26th at 102 feet, 0.75 inches.

Altamont's Ben Roedl was sixth in the high jump after a leap of 6 feet, 0.75 inches. Jacob Veteto was second in the pole vault after a jump of 13 feet, 1.75 inches. Roedl was sixth in the long jump after a leap of 21 feet, 5.75 inches, and third in the triple jump after a jump of 44 feet, 3.5 inches — both personal records. Effingham's Brady McDaniel was 26 in the long jump at 17 feet, 5.75 inches and 14th in the triple jump at 39 feet.

