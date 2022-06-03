Saturday Portland Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather

For the first time, the NASCAR Xfinity Series is blazing a trail to Portland International Raceway for Saturday’s 75-lap road race.

Opened in 1961, the 12-turn, 1.97-mile layout is notable for being relatively flat compared to other natural terrain road courses.

The track has a deep Indy-car history, hosting races from 1984-2007 (Champ Car) before returning to the schedule in 2018 (NTT IndyCar Series).

But it has previously hosted NASCAR national series racing as well. The Camping World Truck Series made two visits to PIR in 1999 and 2000. Future Cup Series standout Greg Biffle won the 1999 Portland Truck race, followed by Andy Houston in 2000.

Details for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Portland International Raceway

(All times Eastern)

START: Command to start engines by Fall Newsom of race sponsor Pacific Office Automation at 4:38 p.m. … Green flag scheduled to wave at 4:46 p.m.

PRERACE: Xfinity garage opens at 1:30 p.m. … Driver introductions are at 4 p.m. … Billy Mauldin of Motor Racing Outreach will give the invocation at 4:30 p.m. … Kurt Van Meter will perform the National Anthem at 4:31 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 75 laps (147.75 miles) on the 1.97-mile road course.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 25. Stage 2 ends at Lap 50.

TV/RADIO: FS1 will broadcast the race at 4:30 p.m. Pre-race coverage begins at 4 p.m. … Motor Racing Network’s radio coverage begins at 4 p.m. and also will stream at MRN.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.

STREAMING: Fox Sports

FORECAST: Weather Underground – Rain, high of 63 degrees, 74% chance of rain around start of the race

LAST WEEK: Josh Berry claimed his second win of the season last Saturday at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

