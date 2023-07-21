Saturday Pocono Xfinity race: Start time, weather, TV info

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is back in action Saturday at Pocono.

Eight races remain before the playoffs and five spots are open for new winners.

The Xfinity Series has competed at Pocono seven times. Noah Gragson won last year, but he is now in the Cup Series. Cole Custer is the only driver in Saturday's field with an Xfinity win at the 2.5-mile track.

Ford has been the dominant manufacturer at Pocono with four wins in seven races. Kyle Larson and Gragson are the only drivers to win for Chevrole,t while Kyle Busch delivered the lone Toyota win in 2018.

Details for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Pocono Raceway

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given by Mike Wilson, president & CEO, First Federal Credit Union, at 5:39 p.m. ... The green flag is scheduled to wave at 5:50 p.m.

PRERACE: Xfinity garage opens at 2:30 p.m. ... Driver introductions begin at 5:10 p.m. ... The invocation will be given by Monty Self, Motor Racing Outreach chaplain, at 5:31 p.m. ... The national anthem will be performed by Ellen Kane of Stanhope, N.J., at 5:32 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 90 laps (225 miles) on the 2.5-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 20. Stage 2 ends at Lap 40.

STARTING LINEUP: Xfinity qualifying is set for 4:05 p.m. Friday.

TV/RADIO: USA Network will broadcast the race at 5:30 p.m. ... Coverage begins with Countdown to Green at 5 p.m. on USA. ... Motor Racing Network coverage begins at 5 p.m. and can be heard at mrn.com. ... SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.

FORECAST: Weather Underground: Mostly sunny with a high of 73 degrees and a 1% chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST TIME: Gragson led 43 of the 90 laps and won after a late battle with Ty Gibbs. Josh Berry, AJ Allmendinger and Sheldon Creed rounded out the top five. Eight of the top 10 drivers were in Chevrolets. Gibbs was the lone Toyota driver while Custer was the lone Ford driver. The Xfinity race had a red flag halt for a five-car crash in which Jeb Burton's Chevrolet flipped and skidded down the track. He walked away unscathed.

