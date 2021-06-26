LONG POND, Pa. – Alex Bowman took the lead on the last lap from teammate Kyle Larson , who blew a left front tire, and won Saturday’s Cup race at Pocono Raceway.

Kyle Busch finished second. William Byron placed third. Denny Hamlin was fourth and Ryan Blaney completed the top five. Larson placed ninth.

RESULTS: Pocono Saturday Cup race results

POINTS REPORT

Denny Hamlin remains the points leader after Kyle Larson lost the lead on the last lap. Hamlin leads Larson by eight points. Hamlin has 729 points; Larson 721. William Byron (655 points) is third. He’s followed by Joey Logano (623) and Chase Elliott (617)

POINTS:

Read more about NASCAR

Blown tire sends Kyle Larson into wall, Alex Bowman to Victory Lane Pocono Truck race results, driver points John Hunter Nemechek scores Pocono Truck race win

Saturday Pocono Cup race results, driver points originally appeared on NBCSports.com