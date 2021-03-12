Saturday Phoenix Xfinity race: Start time, weather, TV

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Chris Estrada
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Entering Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Phoenix Raceway, Joe Gibbs Racing’s Daniel Hemric comes off his eighth career runner-up finish in the series last week at Las Vegas.

Only NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett had more runner-up finishes prior to his first Xfinity win. Jarrett finished second 10 times before finally breaking through in Aug. 1986 at Orange County (N.C.) Speedway.

One of Hemric’s eight runner-up finishes came at Phoenix. While driving for Richard Childress Racing, he finished second in the Nov. 2018 race to Christopher Bell.

Will Saturday finally be Hemric’s day to win? He and JGR teammate Brandon Jones start on the front row, with reigning series champion Austin Cindric and last week’s winner, AJ Allmendinger, behind them in Row 2.

Details for Saturday’s Phoenix Xfinity race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: Command to start engines given by Sandra, Alley and Brice of Arizona 811 at 5:32 p.m. … Green flag to wave at 5:41 p.m.

PRERACE: Garage opens at 11 a.m. … Drivers report to their vehicles at 5:05 p.m. … Driver introductions are at 5:10 p.m. … Invocation given by Tony Stiff of Christ Presbyterian Church at 5:24 p.m. … National anthem performed by MSgt. Melinda Charlton at 5:25 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 200 laps (200 miles) on the one-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 45. Stage 2 ends at Lap 90.

TV/RADIO: FS1 will broadcast the race at 5:30 p.m., with pre-race coverage beginning at 5 p.m. … Motor Racing Network’s radio coverage begins at 5 p.m. and will stream at MRN.com; SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the broadcast.

STREAMING: FS1

FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies and a high of 62 degrees with a one percent chance of rain at race start.

LAST YEAR: Last March at Phoenix, Brandon Jones passed Kyle Busch for the lead with 20 laps to go and went on to win. In November’s season finale, Austin Cindric won in overtime to claim the Xfinity Series championship.

STARTING LINEUP: Phoenix Xfinity starting lineup

Read More About NASCAR

Daniel Suarez: ‘The potential is there’ at Trackhouse Friday 5: How a year unlike any other was felt throughout NASCAR Jessica Friesen, wife of Stewart Friesen, to attempt Bristol Truck dirt race

Saturday Phoenix Xfinity race: Start time, weather, TV originally appeared on NBCSports.com

Recommended Stories

  • A year ago today: Joey Logano remembers NASCAR’s first COVID-19 shutdown news

    NASCAR canceled its fifth and sixth race weekends due to the initial COVID-19 outbreak in 2020. A year later, Joey Logano recalls that Friday before Atlanta.

  • NASCAR betting weekend notebook: Survey reveals unrealistic expectations of most gamblers

    A survey conducted by Whistle Wise finding 76% of sports bettors view gambling as a form of entrepreneurship (h/t Sports Handle) drew a collective gasp from the sports betting community, which knows the true percentage of people who make money betting on sports is nowhere near that. Zack White, a professional bettor who specializes in […]

  • Kansas selects Emmett Jones as interim coach

    Emmett Jones was chosen as the interim coach at Kansas as the beleaguered school searches for a new athletic director and head football coach following a scandal-plagued week.

  • Jessica Friesen to make Camping World Truck Series debut alongside husband on Bristol dirt

    STATESVILLE, N.C. — ​​Halmar Friesen Racing announced Thursday that Jessica Friesen will drive the No. 62 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Toyota Tundra in the Pinty‘s Truck Race on Dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway on March 27. Friesen will be driving a second truck out of the HFR shop, which will be the first time […]

  • UFC Vegas 21 weigh-in results & video: Edwards vs. Muhammad set; Spann misses weight on first attempt

    It was a rocky road to get here, but with the UFC Vegas 21 weigh-in results in the books, the event is set for Saturday at The Apex in Las Vegas. The UFC Vegas 21 fight card is topped by Leon Edwards squaring off with Belal Muhammad in a bout that could determine the next challenger to welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. UFC Vegas 21's main event was made official within the first 10 minutes of the Friday's two-hour official weigh-in window. Muhammad took to the scale first, weighing 170 pounds, while Edwards immediately followed at 170.5 pounds. Edwards had initially been slated to face rising star Khamzat Chimaev on Saturday, but that bout was scrapped for the third and final time. Chimaev continues to suffer lingering health effects from his bout with COVID-19. With Edwards currently sitting at no. 3 in the UFC welterweight rankings, he is poised to earn a title shot with an impressive win over Muhammad. By contrast, with Muhammad ranked no. 13, he has a massive opportunity to make a statement and propel himself toward the top of the division if he upsets Edwards. UFC Vegas 21 co-main eventer Ryan Spann misses weight UFC Vegas 21 co-main event fighter Ryan Spann was the final fighter to the scale, right at the end of the two-hour window. He weighed 206.5 pounds for his bout opposite Misha Cirkunov. At 0.5 pounds over the limit, Spann was given one hour to lose the final half-pound. If he does not, the bout will be negotiated and he would likely forfeit 20-percent of his fight purse to Cirkunov to keep the bout intact. Considering his size, it is more likely that Spann will be able to lose the final half-pound and make weight within the one-hour grace period. [UPDATE: Friday, March 12]Spann made weight on his second attempt, tipping the scale at 206 pounds. His fight with Cirkunov will take place as originally planned without penalty. Angela Hill vs. Ashley Yoder rematch gets UFC Vegas 21 green light A women's strawweight bout between Angela Hill and Ashley Yoder highlights the UFC Vegas 21 prelims on ESPN+. The bout was rescheduled from February's UFC Vegas 20 fight card, after someone from Yoder's corner tested positive for COVID-19. The bout easily got the green light on Friday with Hill weighing 115.5 pounds and Yoder at 116 pounds. UFC Vegas 21 weigh-in results: Leon Edwards (170.5) vs Belal Muhammad (170) UFC Vegas 21 weigh-in results UFC Vegas 21 Main Card (8pm ET / 5pm PT on ESPN+) Welterweight Bout: Leon Edwards (170.5) vs Belal Muhammad (170)Light Heavyweight Bout: Misha Cirkunov (205) vs Ryan Spann (206.5)Featherweight Bout: Dan Ige (145.5) vs Gavin Tucker (146)Bantamweight Bout: Jonathan Martinez (136) vs Davey Grant (135.5)Flyweight Bout: Manel Kape (125.5) vs Matheus Nicolau (125.5)Middleweight Bout: Eryk Anders (186) vs Darren Stewart (185.5) UFC Vegas 21 Prelims (5pm ET / 2 pm PT on ESPN+) Women’s Strawweight Bout: Angela Hill (115.5) vs Ashley Yoder (116)Featherweight Bout: Charles Jourdain (145.5) vs Marcelo Rojo (145.5)Bantamweight Bout: Rani Yahya (136) vs Ray Rodriguez (135.5)Lightweight Bout: Nasrat Haqparast (156) vs Rafa Garcia (156)Women’s Flyweight Bout: Cortney Casey (126) vs JJ Aldrich (125.5)Women’s Strawweight Bout: Gloria de Paula (115.5) vs Jinh Yu Frey (115.5)Welterweight Bout: Matthew Semelsberger (169.5) vs Jason Witt (171) TRENDING > Rankings Review: Sean Brady shoves Khamzat Chimaev out of the Top 15 UFC Vegas 21 weigh-in results: Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad make weight (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • 2021 NFL free agency: Trent Williams leads the top 10 available offensive linemen

    There are a few quality O-line options available, led by a potential Hall of Fame tackle.

  • The Patriots had to bring back Cam Newton, but he can't be Bill Belichick's only QB option in 2021

    Trade for Jimmy Garoppolo? Draft a QB in the first round? Regardless of what New England does to address its most important position, the first step was re-signing Cam Newton.

  • Reports: Tom Brady signs extension through 2022 season with Tampa Bay

    Brady's extension likely lowers his 2021 salary cap number after he signed a 2-year, $50 million deal ahead of 2020.

  • Adrian Kempe with a Goal vs. Anaheim Ducks

    Adrian Kempe (Los Angeles Kings) with a Goal vs. Anaheim Ducks, 03/10/2021

  • Ian Poulter hilariously celebrates rough day at The Players Championship with perfect lunch group

    "What a bunch of muppets."

  • UFC welterweight contender Leon Edwards stoked for return to Octagon

    Edwards hasn’t fought since July 20, 2019, but faces Belal Muhammad on Saturday at Apex.

  • Cam Newton's return doesn't solve Patriots' post-Tom Brady problem, but it may turn out better than Year 1

    We get another year of the Bill and Cam show. What it's capable of producing on the football field is a big question.

  • NASCAR at Phoenix betting preview: Defending champ Chase Elliott enters as the favorite

    The defending Cup Series champion is one of six drivers with odds below +1000. Should you bet him on Sunday?

  • Bubble watch: Boise St loses again; Syracuse, MSU also fall

    Now the wait begins for Boise State. All three of those teams lost in their conference tournaments Thursday, and while each has reasons to think it will be selected for the NCAA Tournament, that's now out of their hands. Michigan State seems to be in the best shape of those teams after notching big victories over Illinois, Ohio State and Michigan toward the end of the regular season, but Tom Izzo's team was bounced from the Big Ten Tournament in a 68-57 loss to Maryland.

  • Chiefs release starting linemen Eric Fisher, Mitchell Schwartz after Super Bowl implosion

    The Chiefs released both their starting tackles Thursday.

  • 2021 NFL draft: Can Stanford QB Davis Mills surprise after 11 college starts?

    We continue our breakdown of the top 100 prospects in the 2021 NFL draft with Nos. 71 to 75 overall.

  • Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid can't join 76ers right away after COVID-19 exposure before All-Star Game

    Both Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid were ruled out of the All-Star Game late after being exposed to COVID-19.

  • Kevin Durant slated for further testing on injured hamstring, sidelined indefinitely

    "Who knows where this takes us and how soon he’s back?" head coach Steve Nash said.

  • John Brown cut, A-Rob tagged and Nyheim Hines joins the show!

    Dalton Del Don and Matt Harmon are back with the latest Fantasy Football Forecast!

  • Manchester United's Harry Maguire enters the pantheon of all-time missed shots (video)

    This is amazing.