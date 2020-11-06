Saturday Phoenix Xfinity race: Start time, forecast, TV details

A season that began in Daytona in February and was paused for several weeks in March, April and May, comes to an end Saturday for the Xfinity Series.

Chase Briscoe, Austin Cindric, Justin Allgaier and Justin Haley will race for the Xfinity title Saturday at Phoenix Raceway (5 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

The rules are simple. It is not about points for those four drivers. Simply, whichever of those four drivers finishes the best will be the 2020 Xfinity Series champion. Whoever wins the title, will claim their first series crown. Also, three of the four will be back in the Xfinity Series in 2021 to have a chance to defend the title should they win it. Only Briscoe is moving up to Cup next year.

Read more about NASCAR

Sunday Phoenix Cup race: Start time, forecast, TV details Justin Haley prefers a low profile as Xfinity title contender: ‘It’s... Phoenix Truck race results

Here is all the info for Saturday’s Phoenix Xfinity race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at at 5:07 p.m. by Avondale Mayor Kenn Weise. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 5:16 p.m.

PRERACE: Garage access health screening begins at 10 a.m. Drivers report to their cars at 4:20 p.m. Driver introductions are at 4:25 p.m. Championship 4 driver introductions at 4:46 p.m. The invocation will be given at 5 p.m. by Rich Damante, chaplain, Avondale Fire ad Medical Department. The national anthem will be performed at 5:01 p.m. by singer/songwriter Ashley Wineland.

DISTANCE: The race is 200 laps (200 miles) around the 1-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 45. Stage 2 ends on Lap 90.

TV/RADIO: Coverage begins on NBCSN at 4:30 p.m. with Countdown to Green. Race coverage begins at 5 p.m. Motor Racing Network’s radio coverage will begin at 4:30 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the broadcast.

STREAMING: Watch the race on the NBC Sports App. Click here for the link.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast calls for partly cloudy skies with a high of 72 degrees and a 15% chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST RACE: Harrison Burton became the youngest Xfinity Series winner at Martinsville Speedway, claiming his second series victory in a row. Justin Allgaier was second. Noah Gragson placed third.

LAST RACE AT PHOENIX: Brandon Jones won, finishing ahead of Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Harrison Burton and Kyle Busch in March.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for Xfinity lineup

Saturday Phoenix Xfinity race: Start time, forecast, TV details originally appeared on NBCSports.com