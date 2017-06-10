Saturday one-liners

Dolphins jerseys are selling a lot better than they were a year ago. (The circus peanut version probably isn’t.)

Bills rookie WR Zay Jones has no qualms about Jeremy Maclin supplanting him as the No. 2 wideout.

Patriots TE James O’Shaughnessy, traded to New England from Kansas City, is firmly in the mix for the third spot on the depth chart.

Former Jets LB David Harris said “thank you” upon leaving, in lieu of the more common two-word New York refrain ending in “you.”

Bengals RB Joe Mixon has gone from 238 to 228 during offseason workouts.

Steelers LB Ryan Shazier is impressed with the ability shown by rookie WR JuJu Smith-Schuster.

LB Matthew Judon could be ready to become a starter for the Ravens.

Here’s a look back at the Browns’ 2017 OTA sessions.

Jaguars S Peyton Thompson has benefited from the injury-related absence of Tashaun Gipson.

Would the Texans ever make a run at recently-retired Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops?

Former Colts S Bob Sanders will enter the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame.

With RB DeMarco Murray injured, Titans RB Derrick Henry looked good during OTAs this week.

Chiefs S Daniel Sorensen expects nothing to change when the offseason program shifts from OTA to mandatory minicamp.

Chargers LB Denzel Perryman is becoming a leader on defense.

Raiders LB Khalil Mack has a potent right cross.

Former Broncos OT Tyler Polumbus will serve as the sideline reporter for the team’s radio broadcasts in 2017.

If the Cowboys decide to keep only five receivers, the odd man out could be Lucky Whitehead.

Being around former Giants players makesS Landon Collins hungry for a Super Bowl ring.

Who will be the next Brian Westbrook for the Eagles?

Washington DL Ziggy Hood worked out for as much as six hours per day during the offseason.

The Bears were and still are the only defense without a Pro Bowl player.

The Packers will host Family Night at Lambeau Field on August 5; $10 tickets go on sale June 28.

Vikings CB Terence Newman is now known as Benjamin Button.

The Lions letting Riley Reiff leave made sense until Taylor Decker got dinged up.

Panthers CB Deon Grant is now a “trust captain” with the NFLPA.

For the 10th straight year, the Falcons spent a day fishing with injured military personnel.

Saint QB Drew Brees ranked 11th among all athletes in the world with $45.3 million in total income for 2017.

Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans, still only 23, is already regarded as one of the most tenured members of the offense.

The Rams may not announce whether they’ll still be unveiling new uniforms in 2019 until the end of 2017.

Here are three players who have looked good during Seahawks OTAs.

Cardinals coach Bruce Arians said his players seemed more at ease this year during OTAs than last year, when expectations were very high after an NFC title-game appearance.

The 49ers think they’ve sign “the old Elvis.” (Not to be confused with “the fat Elvis.”)