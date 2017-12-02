Saturday one-liners

Here are the top 10 reasons for Bills fans to get fired up by a return from the team’s New England rivals. (Curiously not on the list: The possibility of a certain flying object with Tom Brady‘s name written on it.)

Dolphins DE Cam Wake isn’t thinking about leaving Miami.

Patriots DE Eric Lee is one of several ex-Buffalo players who claim they aren’t looking for any type of revenge.

Jets KR/PR JoJo Natson explains his listed weight of 153 pounds by explaining, “I don’t think I ate lunch that day.”

The chronically-injured Ravens are entering the stretch run healthy.

34-year-old Bengals CB Adam Jones remains confident in his punt return skills: “I still got what I need back there.”

Browns defensive coordinator Gregg Williams wasn’t happy with the performance of the defensive line against Cincinnati last Sunday.

Story Continues

Steelers RG David DeCastro on the heated rivalry with Cincinnati: “Football is football. . . . No one on this team is trying to go out there and start something. We’re just trying to win a football game. This isn’t MMA.”

Texans LB Jadeveon Clowney will be “ready to go” when called upon to chase around Marcus Mariota.

Colts K Adam Vinatieri is having a rough year; “I don’t cope with losing very well. If you ask my wife and my kids, I’m probably not a whole lot of fun these last couple of months.”

Jaguars defensive coordinator Todd Wash wants to see his players have a chip on their shoulder this week.

The Titans need to get RB Derrick Henry involved in the offense early vs. Houston.

Broncos players who played for Adam Gase are hoping to get the gander of the guy they call Goose.

Should the Chiefs switch to QB Patrick Mahomes? Here’s an argument against it.

Chargers DE Joey Bosa isn’t seeking out the celebrity that inevitably will find him.

Now that the Raiders finally have an interception, they’re hoping that even more will follow. (With Geno Smith throwing the passes, they may get what they want.)

Cowboys S Jeff Heath has learned how to ignore criticism.

Giants TE Evan Engram on the Eli Manning benching: “It’s been tough. It is kind of a surprise.”

The Eagles have been perfect when relying on the quarterback sneak.

With playoff hopes dashed, Washington will evaluate whether to put LT Trent Williams and TE Jordan Reed on IR.

What did we learn from the latest EXCLUSIVE! interview of Bears coach John Fox? He didn’t know Beyonce and Jay-Z were married.

Lions OT Rick Wagner is making his first trip to Baltimore since leaving the team that drafted and developed him.

Packers QB Brett Hundley makes things happen when rolling to his left.

Vikings DT Linval Joseph says his current team is better than the Super Bowl champion he played for six years ago.

The Falcons call their Wildcat formation with Mohamed Sanu at quarterback the “12 Gauge” attack.

Panthers CB Captain Munnerlyn‘s size-8 cleats will support the March of Dimes.

No Saints will be returning from injured reserve.

Bucs C Evan Smith returns to the starting lineup in time for his return to Green Bay.

Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald already was giving DL Corey Peters a hard time about getting financial security: “You’ve changed,” Fitzgerald told him.

DT Aaron Donald has been as dominant as ever for the Rams.

Yes, QB Jimmy Garoppolo is starting for the 49ers; there are still questions about the men who’ll be blocking for him.

Even in a somewhat down year, the Seahawks are still a hot ticket in Seattle.