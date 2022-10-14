Saturday, October 15, 2005: USC-Notre Dame was the best part of CFB’s greatest Saturday ever

Whenever October 15 arrives on the calendar, it’s time to recall the USC-Notre Dame game from Oct. 15, 2005. This is obvious and doesn’t require any explanation. USC and Notre Dame fans instantly recognize October 15 as an unforgettable date stuffed with memories and the emotions attached to them.

What makes this year’s October 15 different and more resonant? October 15 is on a Saturday in 2022. This makes the memories from 2005 more vivid, because when we watch college football on this October 15, it will be easier to recall where we were when this incredible day of college football unfolded 17 years ago.

You know what happened in South Bend on Oct. 15, 2005. Let’s recall the other remarkable details of this day, regarded by many as college football’s greatest Saturday of all time:

LOUISVILLE-WEST VIRGINIA OT THRILLER

UCLA-WASHINGTON STATE SHOOTOUT

VIRGINIA SPRINGS TOP-5 UPSET OF FLORIDA STATE

PENN STATE-MICHIGAN NAIL-BITER

WISCONSIN STUNS MINNESOTA ON LAST-MINUTE BLOCKED PUNT

MATT RYAN BUILDS HIS COLLEGIATE CAREER AT BOSTON COLLEGE

LSU AND FLORIDA IN SLUGFEST BETWEEN TOP-12 SEC TEAMS

OHIO STATE WINS BIG GAME OVER MICHIGAN STATE

OREGON STATE ROAD UPSET OF CAL IN BERKELEY (AT 5:40 OF THE VIDEO BELOW)

MORE NOTES

Ten games involving at least one Associated Press-ranked team were decided by five points or fewer. Seven of those games had the eventual game-winning score in the final 90 seconds or overtime.

ADDED FACTS

There were four comeback wins by teams that had a win probability below 5 percent at some point in their games, tied for the most such comebacks on any one day since the beginning of the 2004 season. Each of those comebacks was in a game involving at least one AP-ranked team.

FURTHER CONTEXT

There were two wins by unranked teams against AP top-10 opponents — one that knocked a contender out of the national title race and one that later cost the loser a chance to play for the national title. There were two other wins by unranked teams against ranked opponents.

USC AFTERMATH

USC used its win on Oct. 15, 2005, to make the national championship game and record an unbeaten regular season for the second year in a row. USC’s winning streak reached 34 games at the end of the 2005 season.

NOTRE DAME AFTERMATH

The Fighting Irish reached the Fiesta Bowl and lost to Ohio State.

WEST VIRGINIA AFTERMATH

The Mountaineers beat Georgia in the Sugar Bowl, which led to Rich Rodriguez being hired by Michigan a few years later and had a domino effect on the college football coaching industry. Rodriguez was almost hired by Alabama instead of a guy named Nick Saban.

PENN STATE AFTERMATH

The Nittany Lions rebounded from this tough loss to make the 2006 Orange Bowl.

FLORIDA STATE AFTERMATH

The Seminoles rebounded from their Virginia loss to face Penn State in the Orange Bowl. Bobby Bowden went up against Joe Paterno.

WISCONSIN AFTERMATH

The Badgers won 10 games and continued to remain a factor in the Big Ten.

CAL AFTERMATH

The Golden Bears failed to win the Pac-10 championship. They still haven’t been to the Rose Bowl since the 1958 season.

MINNESOTA AFTERMATH

The Golden Gophers were dealt a huge setback on that day in 2005. They had a Big Ten title-contending team whose dreams were dashed. Minnesota has not been to the Rose Bowl since the 1961 season.

FLORIDA AFTERMATH

The Gators didn’t have a successful 2005 season following the loss to LSU, but they did fine. Urban Meyer led them to national titles in 2006 and 2008.

UCLA AFTERMATH

The Bruins got blown out by USC at the end of the 2005 season, as nature intended.

