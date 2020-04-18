Saturday Night Thunder Richmond iRacing event: Start time and more

Fans hungry for Sunday’s Toyota Owners 150 iRacing race at a virtual Richmond Raceway will get an appetizer tonight when the second edition of iRacing’s Saturday Night Thunder takes place.

Tonight’s event will be run with digital Xfinity Series cars. NASCAR Cup drivers not competing in Sunday’s show are eligible for tonight’s race, as well as Xfinity, Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, NASCAR Peak Mexico Series, Pinty’s Series, Whelen Euro Series and ARCA drivers.

Forty-three drivers are on the preliminary entry list for tonight’s race, which is scheduled to begin shortly after 8 p.m. ET. Among notable entries is Elliott Sadler, who retired from NASCAR Xfinity Series racing after last season. This will be Sadler’s first virtual race.

FORMAT: Practice will be held at 7 p.m. ET. Qualifying begins at 8:05 p.m. ET. There will be four 10-lap heat races. The top six finishers in each heat advance to the main event. Rounding out the 26-car field for the main event will be the top two finishers of a 15-lap consolation race, which will be held after the heat races and will include all drivers who have not advanced.

FEATURE RACE: The 125-lap feature race will follow the heat and consolation races. Competitors will be allowed one reset to repair crash damage. There will be a maximum of three green-white-checkered attempts. No one will transfer to Sunday’s eNASCAR Pro Invitational iRacing Series race.

ONLINE: Watch at NASCAR’s YouTube channel and eNASCAR.com/live.

ENTRY LIST OF DRIVERS SCHEDULED TO COMPETE (Subject to change):

