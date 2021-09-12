Saturday-night racing at Richmond in the NASCAR Playoffs
The NASCAR Cup Series is Saturday-night racing at Richmond Raceway for the second race of the NASCAR Playoffs.
The NASCAR Cup Series is Saturday-night racing at Richmond Raceway for the second race of the NASCAR Playoffs.
After the middle race of the Round of 16 in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, here’s a brief look at the playoff picture. There is one race remaining in the Round of 16 before the field is whittled to 12, with four drivers eliminated from the postseason after the Sept. 18 race at Bristol Motor […]
The all-time list of NASCAR Cup Series winners starts with Richard Petty (200 wins) and includes more than 60 drivers who won just a single time at NASCAR’s top level. Below is the list of all-time winners, in order, in the NASCAR Cup Series. Last update: After Race 28 of 2021 season (Richmond-2) Active drivers […]
Martin Truex Jr. wins his fourth race of 2021 at Richmond Raceway on Saturday and advances to the NASCAR Playoffs Round of 12
Martin Truex Jr. wins at Richmond Raceway on Saturday night and advances to the Round of 12 in the NASCAR Playoffs.
Alan Gustafson, crew chief for the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports team of Chase Elliott, will be making his 600th career NASCAR Cup Series start atop the pit box in Saturday night’s Federated Auto Parts Salute to First Responders 400 at Richmond Raceway (7:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Gustafson has served as a […]
Every 2021 race, except the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, is comprised of three stages — Stage 1, Stage 2 and the Final Stage. The Coca-Cola 600 added a fourth stage. Drivers who finish in the top 10 in Stage 1 and Stage 2 earn additional race points, with the winner of each stage […]
Funny Car driver Cruz Pedregon scores first No. 1 qualifying position in six years.
North Carolina Department of Commerce received notice of the closure this week, records show.
Austin Cindric takes the green flag for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Richmond Raceway.
Breaking down six games with similar spreads.
Playoff driver Kurt Busch was sidelined early in Saturday night’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway, exiting after a crash in Stage 1 that left him in last place in the Federated Auto Parts 400 Salute to First Responders. RELATED: Race results | At-track photos Busch had led four laps in the early going, […]
Richmond results: Here is how the field finished behind winner Martin Truex Jr. and what the Cup playoff standings look like.
Here is what drivers were talking about after Saturday night's NASCAR Cup playoff race at Richmond Raceway.
The 58-year-old former champion didn't stand much of a chance.
The Fighting Irish again are firmly in the preseason top 10, but they have to replace a star quarterback and fill other major holes on offense.
#Michigan made the national media take notice after what it did to Washington!
What will the 2021 AP Poll potentially look like? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college football rankings after Week 2
When the 49ers traded up from No. 12 to No. 3 in March, they did it with various objectives. One did not come to fruition. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, the 49ers made the move in order to ensure they would get Alabama quarterback Mac Jones, if the 49ers ultimately decided to take him. [more]
Best photos: Vitor Belfort knocked out Evander Holyfield on Saturday in Hollywood, Florida.
Even with wins on the field, Notre Dame and Texas A&M find themselves on the losing end after a wild Week 2 that saw several unexpectedly close games.