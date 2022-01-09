Jalen Hurts will not play Saturday night. The starting quarterback is among the Eagles’ inactives for the game against the Cowboys.

Gardner Minshew will start for the second time this season.

Hurts sprained his ankle in Week 12 against the Giants and missed one game. In the four weeks since, he has had six limited practices, including two this week, and six full practices.

He did not have an injury designation this week, but with the Eagles having already clinched a playoff berth, Hurts will get a week off to rest his ankle.

The Eagles’ other inactives are cornerback Darius Slay, cornerback Steven Nelson, running back Miles Sanders (hand), safety Anthony Harris, right tackle Lane Johnson (knee), offensive lineman Landon Dickerson (thumb), defensive end Josh Sweat, defensive end Derek Barnett and defensive tackle Javon Hargrave.

Dak Prescott will start for the Cowboys, but Cooper Rush is expected to relieve him at some point tonight.

The Cowboys’ inactives are cornerback Trevon Diggs (illness), running back Tony Pollard (foot), receiver Simi Fehoko, nose tackle Quinton Bohanna and quarterback Will Grier.

Saturday Night Football: Jalen Hurts won’t play; Dak Prescott is active originally appeared on Pro Football Talk