Saturday NASCAR schedules at WWT Raceway, Portland

NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Craftsman Truck Series each will be in action Saturday.

Cup and Trucks will be on track at World Wide Technology Raceway, located near St. Louis.

The Xfinity Series will be on track at Portland International Raceway.

World Wide Technology Raceway

Saturday, June 1

(All times Eastern)

Weather

Saturday: Steady rain in the morning. Showers expected to continue into the afternoon. A high of 67 degrees and an 88% chance of rain during Cup qualifying. A high of 72 degrees and a 55% chance of rain at the start of the Truck race.

Garage open

10:30 a.m. — Truck Series

7:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

9:30 - 10:15 a.m. — Cup practice (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

10:15 - 11:30 a.m.— Cup qualifying (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

1:30 p.m. — Truck race (160 laps, 200 miles; Fox, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Portland International Raceway weekend schedule

Saturday, June 1

(All times Eastern)

Weather

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies with a high of 66 degrees and a 3% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

Garage open

10 a.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity