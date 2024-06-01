Saturday NASCAR schedules at WWT Raceway, Portland
NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Craftsman Truck Series each will be in action Saturday.
Cup and Trucks will be on track at World Wide Technology Raceway, located near St. Louis.
The Xfinity Series will be on track at Portland International Raceway.
World Wide Technology Raceway
Saturday, June 1
(All times Eastern)
Weather
Saturday: Steady rain in the morning. Showers expected to continue into the afternoon. A high of 67 degrees and an 88% chance of rain during Cup qualifying. A high of 72 degrees and a 55% chance of rain at the start of the Truck race.
Garage open
10:30 a.m. — Truck Series
7:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. — Cup Series
Track activity
9:30 - 10:15 a.m. — Cup practice (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
10:15 - 11:30 a.m.— Cup qualifying (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
1:30 p.m. — Truck race (160 laps, 200 miles; Fox, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Portland International Raceway weekend schedule
Saturday, June 1
(All times Eastern)
Weather
Saturday: Partly cloudy skies with a high of 66 degrees and a 3% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.
Garage open
10 a.m. — Xfinity Series
Track activity
11:30 - 11:50 a.m. — Xfinity practice (FS1)
12 - 1 p.m.— Xfinity qualifying (FS1)
4:30 p.m. — Xfinity race (75 laps, 147.75 miles; FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)