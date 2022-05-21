Saturday NASCAR schedule at Texas Motor Speedway
Saturday will be busy at Texas Motor Speedway. The Xfinity Series race will be followed by practice and qualifying for the NASCAR Open and the NASCAR All-Star Race.
Here is the day’s schedule:
Saturday, May 21
(All times Eastern)
Garage open
10:30 a.m. — Xfinity Series
1:30 – 9 p.m. — Cup Series
Track activity
1:30 p.m. — Xfinity race (167 laps/250.5 miles, FS1, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
7 – 7:35 p.m. — Cup practice (two groups — one for Open entries, one for All-Star, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
7:35 – 7:55 p.m. — All-Star Open qualifying (single vehicle, one lap, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
7:55 – 8:25 p.m. — All-Star Race qualifying, first round (single vehicle, one lap, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
8:25 – 9 p.m. — All-Star Race qualifying, second round (pit battle, elimination bracket, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
