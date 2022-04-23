Saturday NASCAR schedule at Talladega Superspeedway
The first racing of the weekend is here at Talladega Superspeedway.
Cup Series single-car, two-round qualifying kicks off the day at 11 a.m. ET (FS1) before the ARCA Menards Series takes the green flag shortly after 1 p.m. ET.
The day will be capped with the NASCAR Xfinity Series race, a 300-mile, 113-lap contest around the 2.66-mile oval.
Saturday, April 23
Forecast: Sunny, high of 83 degrees, low of 61 degrees
(All times Eastern)
Garage open
8 a.m. – 1 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series
10 a.m. — ARCA Menards Series
1 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series
Track activity
11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. — Cup qualifying (single-vehicle, single-lap, two rounds, FS1)
1 p.m. — ARCA race (76 laps, 202.16 miles; FS1)
4 p.m. — Xfinity race (113 laps, 300.58 miles; FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
