Saturday NASCAR schedule at Talladega Superspeedway

The first racing of the weekend is here at Talladega Superspeedway.

Cup Series single-car, two-round qualifying kicks off the day at 11 a.m. ET (FS1) before the ARCA Menards Series takes the green flag shortly after 1 p.m. ET.

The day will be capped with the NASCAR Xfinity Series race, a 300-mile, 113-lap contest around the 2.66-mile oval.

Saturday, April 23

Forecast: Sunny, high of 83 degrees, low of 61 degrees

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

8 a.m. – 1 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series

10 a.m. — ARCA Menards Series

1 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series

Track activity

11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. — Cup qualifying (single-vehicle, single-lap, two rounds, FS1)

1 p.m. — ARCA race (76 laps, 202.16 miles; FS1)

4 p.m. — Xfinity race (113 laps, 300.58 miles; FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

