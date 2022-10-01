Saturday NASCAR schedule at Talladega Superspeedway

USA Network

In the world of NASCAR, where speed rules all, being fast is a crucial fundamental of the sport. Drivers live for it, and fans crave it. No matter who you are or what role you play in the league, it’s the one universal maxim that binds all of racing together – driver hard or get off the track. Through the combined use of technology, racing acumen and, more importantly, personal grit, many drivers have attempted the push the limits of what their machinery could do. But only one can hold the title