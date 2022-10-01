Saturday NASCAR schedule at Talladega Superspeedway
Both the Xfinity Series and Camping World Truck Series will race Saturday at Talladega Superspeedway.
Cup cars will start the day’s action by qualifying for Sunday’s playoff race, followed by the Truck playoff race and then the Xfinity playoff race.
Talladega Superspeedway (Cup, Xfinity and Truck)
Weekend weather
Saturday: Sunny. High of 78.
Saturday, Oct. 1
(All times Eastern)
Garage open
8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. — Cup Series
9:30 a.m. — Truck Series
1 p.m. — Xfinity Series
Track activity
10:30 a.m. – Noon — Cup Series qualifying (NBC Sports app, Motor Racing Network, Sirius XM NASCAR Radio)
12:30 p.m. — Truck Series race (94 laps, 250 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
4 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (113 laps, 300 miles; USA Network, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
