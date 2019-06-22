Saturday’s NASCAR schedule at Sonoma, Gateway

There’ll be lots of racing action Saturday both on the West Coast and in the nation’s heartland.

Sonoma Raceway will play host to NASCAR Cup qualifying for Sunday’s Toyota/Save Mart 350, as well as the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West race later in the afternoon.

More than 2,000 miles east, the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series will have a one-day show at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway near St. Louis with two practices, qualifying and the CarShield 200 race in the evening.

Here’s how the schedule at both tracks looks:

(All times Eastern)

Sonoma Raceway

wunderground.com forecasts sunny skies and a high of 91 degrees for Saturday with no chance of rain.

10:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

3:10 p.m. – Cup qualifying; multi-car/two rounds (FS1, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASAR Radio)

4:45 p.m. – K&N Pro Series West race; 50 laps/126 miles (Airs on NBCSN on June 27 at 6 p.m. ET)

World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway

wunderground.com forecasts a temperature of 76 degrees and a 18% chance of rain at the start time for the Truck Series race.

The first scheduled practice session at 11:35 a.m. was cancelled due to rain.

10:30 a.m. – Truck garage opens

1:35 – 2:25 p.m. – Final Truck practice (No TV)

6:35 p.m. – Qualifying; single truck/two laps (Airs tape delayed on FS2 at 8:30 p.m.)

8:30 p.m. – Driver-crew chief meeting

9:30 p.m – Driver introductions

10 p.m. – CarShield 200; 160 laps/200 miles (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)