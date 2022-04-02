Saturday NASCAR schedule at Richmond

The NASCAR Xfinity Series will get an early start Saturday at Richmond Raceway.

Xfinity practice/qualifying goes off starting at 8:30 a.m. ET, setting the field for their 250-lap race in the afternoon.

In between, the Cup Series will have its own practice/qualifying session ahead of its 400-lap race Sunday.

Saturday, March 26

Forecast: Sunny with a few afternoon clouds, high of 62 degrees, 1% chance of rain

Garage open

6:30 a.m. — Xfinity Series

7:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

8:30 – 9 a.m. — Xfinity practice (all entries, FS1)

9 – 10 a.m. — Xfinity qualifying (single car, two laps, FS1)

10:30 – 11:15 a.m. — Cup practice (Groups A and B, FS1, MRN)

11:15 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. — Cup qualifying (Groups A and B, single car, two laps; FS1, MRN)

1:30 p.m. — Xfinity race (250 laps, 187.5 miles; FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

