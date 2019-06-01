Saturday’s NASCAR schedule at Pocono Raceway

Today’s action at Pocono Raceway includes qualifying for both the Cup and Xfinity Series, as well as the Pocono Green 250 Xfinity Race.

Today’s forecast: afternoon thunderstorms expected with a high of 75 degrees. There is a 44 percent chance of rain at race time.

Here’s the weekend’s full schedule with TV and radio info:

(All times are Eastern)

7 a.m. – 12: 30 p.m. – Cup garage open

8:30 a.m. – Xfinity garage open

10:05 a.m. – Xfinity qualifying impound (single vehicle/one-lap all positions) (FS1)

11:15 a.m. – Xfinity driver/crew chief meeting

11:35 a.m. – Cup qualifying impound (single vehicle/one-lap all positions) (FS1, MRN)

12:30 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

1 p.m. – Pocono Green 250 Xfinity race (Stages 25/50/100 = 100 laps/250 miles) (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)