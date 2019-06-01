Saturday’s NASCAR schedule at Pocono Raceway

Jerry Bonkowski
NBC Sports

Today’s action at Pocono Raceway includes qualifying for both the Cup and Xfinity Series, as well as the Pocono Green 250 Xfinity Race.

Today’s forecast: afternoon thunderstorms expected with a high of 75 degrees. There is a 44 percent chance of rain at race time.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Here’s the weekend’s full schedule with TV and radio info:

(All times are Eastern)

7 a.m. – 12: 30 p.m. – Cup garage open

8:30 a.m. – Xfinity garage open

10:05 a.m. – Xfinity qualifying impound (single vehicle/one-lap all positions) (FS1)

11:15 a.m. – Xfinity driver/crew chief meeting

11:35 a.m. – Cup qualifying impound (single vehicle/one-lap all positions) (FS1, MRN)

12:30 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

1 p.m. – Pocono Green 250 Xfinity race (Stages 25/50/100 = 100 laps/250 miles) (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

What to Read Next

Back