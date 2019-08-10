Saturday NASCAR schedule for Michigan, Mid-Ohio

The busiest day of the race weekend takes place today at both Michigan International Speedway and Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

At Michigan, the schedule calls for two practices for the Cup Series, while the Truck Series will have qualifying and run the Corrigan Oil 200 race at 1 p.m. ET.

At Mid-Ohio, qualifying takes place, followed by the B&L Transport 170 race at 3 p.m. ET.

As for the weather forecast at both tracks:

For Michigan, wunderground.com forecasts a high of 76 degrees and e% chance of rain at the start of the Truck Series race.

At Mid-Ohio, the forecast calls for sunny skies, a high of 80 degrees and a 0% of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

Here’s the full Saturday schedule for both tracks with TV and radio info.

(All times are Eastern)

Michigan International Speedway

7 a.m. – 3 p.m. – Cup garage open

8 a.m. – Truck garage opens

8:35 a.m. – 9:25 p.m. – Cup practice (CNBC, MRN)

9:35 a.m. – Truck Series qualifying; single truck/one lap (FS2)

11:15 a.m. – Truck driver-crew chief meeting

11:30 a.m. – 12:20 p.m. – Final Cup practice (NBC Sports App, MRN)

12:30 p.m. – Truck driver introductions

1 p.m. – Corrigan Oil 200; 100 laps/200 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Mid-Ohio

8 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens

11:40 a.m. – Qualifying; multi-car/two rounds (NBC Sports App)

2 p.m. – Driver-crew chief meeting

2:30 p.m. – Driver introductions

3 p.m. – B&L Transport 170; 75 laps/169.35 miles (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)