Saturday’s NASCAR schedule at Miami

It’s one championship down, two more to go as the NASCAR Championship Weekend continues today at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

The NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series title was decided Friday night. This afternoon, the NASCAR Xfinity Series will crown its new champion as Christopher Bell, Cole Custer, defending champ Tyler Reddick (pictured after winning last year’s title) and Justin Allgaier battle it out to be No. 1. Watch at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN or the NBC Sports app.).

And of course, the NASCAR Cup championship will be Sunday (watch at 3 p.m. ET on NBC or the NBC Sports app.).

Wunderground.com says today’s forecast calls for a temperature of 77 degrees, sunny skies and a 10% chance of rain for the start of the Xfinity race.

Here’s today’s schedule with TV and radio info.

(All times are Eastern)

8 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens

9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

12:35 p.m. – Xfinity qualifying; single car/one lap (NBCSN)

1:45 p.m. – Xfinity driver-crew chief meeting

2:05 – 2:55 p.m. – Final Cup practice (NBCSN, MRN)

3 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

3:30 p.m. – Ford EcoBoost 300; 200 laps/300 miles (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)