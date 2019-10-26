Saturday’s NASCAR schedule for Martinsville

Today will be very busy at Martinsville Speedway, with two Cup practices plus Cup qualifying, as well as Trucks qualifying and the NASCAR Hall of Fame 200 Trucks race.

The weather looks good: the wunderground.com forecast calls for a high temperature of 68 degrees and a 2 % chance of rain at the time the Truck race takes the green flag at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Here’s how today’s activities at the .526-mile bullring look:

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 26

6 a.m. – 6 p.m. — Cup garage open

8:30 a.m. — Truck garage opens

9:05 – 9:55 a.m. — Cup practice (CNBC, Motor Racing Network)

10:05 a.m. — Truck qualifying (FS1)

11:45 a.m. — Truck driver/crew chief meeting

Noon – 12:50 p.m. — Final Cup practice (NBC Sports App, NBCSN coverage begins at 12:30 p.m., MRN)

1:30 p.m. — NASCAR Hall of Fame 200 Truck race, 200 laps (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

4:35 p.m. — Cup qualifying (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

