Saturday NASCAR schedule at Las Vegas

Today marks the middle day of the NASCAR weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

There will be no practice sessions. The Xfinity Series will hold qualifying early in the afternoon, followed by NASCAR Cup Series qualifying for Sunday’s Pennzoil 400.

The afternoon will be capped off by the Xfinity Series’ Boyd Gaming 300.

Here’s how today’s schedule looks:

(All times Eastern)

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. – Cup garage open

11:30 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens

1:05 p.m. – Xfinity Series qualifying; one lap/single car (FS1)

2:15 p.m. – Xfinity driver-crew chief meeting

2:35 p.m. – Cup Series qualifying impound; one lap/single car (FS1, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

3:30 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

4 p.m. – Boyd Gaming 300; 200 laps/300 miles (FS1, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)