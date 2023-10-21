Saturday NASCAR schedule at Homestead-Miami Speedway

NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Craftsman Truck Series teams all will be on track Saturday at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Cup teams will practice and qualify ahead of Sunday's race. Truck and Xfinity teams will hold playoff races Saturday.

Saturday, Oct. 21

Weather

Saturday: Sunny skies with a high of 88 degrees. High of 83 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the Truck race. High of 86 degrees and no chance of precipitation at the start of the Xfinity race.

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

6:30 – 11:30 a.m. — Cup Series

9 a.m. — Truck Series

12 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity