Saturday NASCAR schedule at New Hampshire Motor Speedway
NASCAR Cup Series drivers are scheduled to practice and qualifying Saturday.
The Xfinity Series will follow with its race at 3:30 p.m. ET, with all the action live on USA Network.
Weather, though, could impact the day's schedule.
New Hampshire Motor Speedway
Weather
Saturday: A high of 69 degrees and a 54% chance of rain at the start of Cup practice. A high of 67 degrees and a 75% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.
Saturday schedule
(All times Eastern)
Garage open
7 a.m. - 3 p.m.: Cup Series
12:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series
Track activity
12:35 p.m. - 1:20 p.m.: Cup Series practice (USA Network, Performance Racing Network)
1:20 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.: Cup Series qualifying (USA Network, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
3:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series race (200 laps, 211.6 miles; USA Network, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)