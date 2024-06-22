Advertisement

Saturday NASCAR schedule at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

NBC Sports
·1 min read

NASCAR Cup Series drivers are scheduled to practice and qualifying Saturday.

The Xfinity Series will follow with its race at 3:30 p.m. ET, with all the action live on USA Network.

Weather, though, could impact the day's schedule.

New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Weather

  • Saturday: A high of 69 degrees and a 54% chance of rain at the start of Cup practice. A high of 67 degrees and a 75% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

Saturday schedule

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 7 a.m. - 3 p.m.: Cup Series

  • 12:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series

Track activity

  • 12:35 p.m. - 1:20 p.m.: Cup Series practice (USA Network, Performance Racing Network)

  • 1:20 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.: Cup Series qualifying (USA Network, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

  • 3:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series race (200 laps, 211.6 miles; USA Network, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)