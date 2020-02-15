Saturday NASCAR schedule at Daytona International Speedway

The Xfinity Series takes center stage Saturday at Daytona International Speedway, a day before the Daytona 500.

Xfinity Series teams will qualify and then compete in their season-opening race. Michael Annett is the defending race winner.

Cup teams have their final practice before Sunday’s Daytona 500, which features Ricky Stenhouse Jr. starting on the pole.

Temperatures are expected to be in the high 60s with a slight chance of rain for today’s Xfinity race.

Here is today’s schedule:

(All times are Eastern)

9:30 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens

11 a.m. – Xfinity qualifying impound; single car/one lap (FS1)

11 a.m. – 4 p.m. – Cup garage open

12:20 p.m. – Xfinity driver/crew chief meeting.

12:30 – 1:20 p.m. – Final Daytona 500 practice (FS1, MRN)

2 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

2:30 p.m. – NASCAR Racing Experience 300; 120 laps/300 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)