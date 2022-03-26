Saturday NASCAR schedule at Circuit of the Americas
Saturday will be a busy day at Circuit of the Americas. The day features Cup practice and qualifying, followed by the Camping World Truck Series race and then the Xfinity Series race.
Saturday schedule
Forecast: Sunny, high of 89 degrees, 1% chance of rain
(All Times Eastern)
Garage open
7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Cup Series
10 a.m. — Camping World Truck Series
1:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series
Track activity
10 – 11 a.m. — Cup practice (Groups A & B, FS1)
11 a.m. – 12 p.m. — Cup qualifying (Groups A & B/multi-vehicle/two rounds, FS1)
1 p.m. — Truck race (42 laps/143.22 miles, FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
4:30 p.m. — Xfinity race (46 laps/156.86 miles, FS1, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
