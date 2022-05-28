Saturday NASCAR schedule at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Zach Sturniolo
·1 min read

NASCAR’s home weekend in Charlotte, North Carolina, rolls on Saturday afternoon.

The Xfinity Series takes the green flag shortly after 1 p.m. ET, while the Cup Series prepares for its longest race of the year with practice and qualifying later in the evening.

Saturday, May 28

(All times Eastern)

Forecast: Mostly sunny skies. High 82 degrees.

Garage open

  • 10 a.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series

  • 2 – 9:30 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series

Track activity

  • 1 p.m. — Xfinity race (200 laps/300 miles, FS1, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

  • 7 – 7:45 p.m. — Cup practice (Group A & B; FS1)

  • 7:45 – 9 p.m. — Cup qualifying (single vehicle, one lap, two rounds; FS1)

