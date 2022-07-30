Saturday NASCAR, IndyCar schedule at Indianapolis
Brickyard Weekend continues Saturday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway with NTT IndyCar Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2.4-mile, 14-turn IMS road course.
The NASCAR Cup Series will also begin their weekend with practice and qualifying ahead of their 200-mile race Sunday on the IMS road course (2:30 p.m. ET, NBC).
In addition to TV coverage, all IndyCar sessions and Saturday’s Xfinity race will stream live on Peacock Premium. Fans can subscribe to Peacock Premium for $4.99/month at PeacockTV.com/sports.
Saturday’s Cup sessions will stream live on the NBC Sports App.
Saturday, July 30
Forecast: Partly cloudy, high of 84 degrees, 7% chance of rain
(All Times Eastern)
Garage open
5:30 a.m. – NTT IndyCar Series
7:30 a.m. – Noon – NASCAR Cup Series
12:30 p.m. – NASCAR Xfinity Series
Track activity
8:15-8:45 a.m. – IndyCar warm-up (Peacock Premium, SiriusXM)
9:35-10:35 a.m. – Cup practice (USA Network, NBC Sports App)
10:35-11:30 a.m. – Cup qualifying (USA Network, NBC Sports App)
12:30 p.m. – IndyCar race (85 laps, 207.32 miles; NBC, Peacock Premium, IMS Radio Network, SiriusXM)
3:30 p.m. – Xfinity race (62 laps, 151.22 miles; NBC, Peacock Premium, IMS Radio Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Read More About NASCAR
Indianapolis Raceway Park Truck results: Grant Enfinger wins Indianapolis Raceway Park Truck starting lineup: John Hunter Nemechek wins... Indianapolis Xfinity starting lineup: AJ Allmendinger wins pole
Saturday NASCAR, IndyCar schedule at Indianapolis originally appeared on NBCSports.com