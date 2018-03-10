Saturday’s NASCAR Cup, Xfinity schedule at ISM Raceway near Phoenix

We’re halfway through the race weekend at ISM Raceway (formerly Phoenix International Raceway) in suburban Phoenix.

Today, we have two NASCAR Cup practices, while the Xfinity Series has qualifying and then the DC Solar 200 race later in the afternoon.

Here’s how today’s schedule looks (all times Eastern):

Saturday, March 10

9:30 a.m. — Xfinity garage opens

10:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. — Cup garage open

12:05 – 12:55 p.m. — Cup practice (FS1, MRN)

1:05 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying; multi-car/three rounds (FS1)

2:15 p.m. — Xfinity driver-crew chief meeting

2:30 – 3:20 p.m. — Final Cup practice (FS1, MRN)

3:30 p.m. — Xfinity driver introductions

4 p.m. — DC Solar 200; 200 lap/200 miles (Fox, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)