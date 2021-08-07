Saturday Morning Extra: Goldstone Financial Group - Learn more about Retirement Tax Analysis
Goldstone Financial Group, with locations around the Chicago area, focuses on building clients a holistic investment plan.
NEW YORK, Aug. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of Activision Blizzard Inc. ("Activision" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ATVI) from August 4, 2016 through July 27, 2021 (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the
United Airlines will require its 67,000 U.S. employees to be vaccinated by Oct. 25 or risk being fired, CNBC reports.Why it matters: It's the first major U.S. airline to impose a vaccine mandate, in a move that will likely increase pressure on its competitors to do the same.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Employees must upload proof of vaccination five weeks after the FDA offers full approval to the Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson vaccines, or by
A provision of the $1 trillion federal infrastructure bill would tighten the rules of how cryptocurrency transactions are reported, potentially prompting investors to rethink how and where they store their digital assets. If you’re integrating crypto into your portfolio and … Continue reading → The post Will New Rules For Crypto Tax Reporting Accelerate Use of Crypto Retirement Accounts? – SmartAsset appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission says about 2 million dehumidifiers made by New Widetech are being recalled in the U.S. because they can overheat and catch fire, posing fire and burn hazards
Is Merck stock a buy or a sell after the company met second-quarter earnings forecasts, though sales beat expectations?
CVS Health (CVS) stock is trading at $80.05 per share, down 2% since the company released its latest quarterly report on Wednesday. Yet, the stock is still up about 17% year-to-date. Let’s look at the quarterly numbers and see what's going on. Sales came in at $72.62 billion, up about 11% on a year-over-year basis. This beat Wall Street expectations of $70.24 billion. The bottom line was also better-than-expected. CVS posted adjusted earnings per share of $2.42, exceeding the consensus predictio
Wall Street investment bank giant JPMorgan got regulatory approval from Beijing on Friday to become the first foreign owner of a brokerage in China. The move is likely to be seen as the clearest sign yet that China is opening up its capital markets after years of gradual moves and pressure from Washington, especially under previous U.S. President Donald Trump. "The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) has approved the registration of J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited taking 100% ownership of J.P. Morgan Securities (China)... making it the first foreign firm to fully own a securities venture in China," JPMorgan said in a statement.
In some states, homes are cheap, property tax rates are less than half of 1% and the average property tax payment is just a few hundred bucks per year. In the most expensive states, however, rates...
Sofia Urbieta Laine sued Vanessa Bryant, alleging she was due back pay as a nanny and that Kobe Bryant had promised to support her financially.
More businesses, including some in Florida, are requiring employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as concerns over the more contagious delta variant continues to grow.
Billionaires’ fortunes soared during the pandemic
Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) lost 25.2% of their value in July, according to data from S&P Global Intelligence. There really wasn't any huge breaking news that hurt the stock, but it was at the tip of a trend away from high-valuation stocks with growth potential into value stocks throughout the month. The company, which works on gene-editing therapies, doesn't have any consistent revenue yet.
Novavax had no sales to report for its June quarter. But the company has a vaccine that has done well against Covid-19 in trials, and it expects authorizations around the globe.
Sam Mancini of Outdoor Capital Partners was arrested and charged with securities fraud. Here’s what we know.
Bayer (BAYRY) beats estimates for both earnings and revenues in the second quarter of 2021.
Lithium ion batteries are expected to remain the dominant battery chemistry as the industry burgeons, especially in transportation. "I don't think sodium ion batteries will ease the demand for lithium," said Paul Graves, chief executive of lithium producer Livent Corp, which has deals to supply Tesla Inc, BMW and other automakers. Some Western automakers are working to cut reliance on magnets made from rare earth metals as well, though that is because China is their largest producer.
Robinhood (HOOD) shares opened 14% higher on Friday after a wild week for the stock.
Stocks were mixed Friday on the heels of a key labor market report, which reflected a stronger than expected rebound in employment last month and a marked drop in the jobless rate.
Short seller Carson Block gained notoriety for exposing the fraudulent accounting practices of U.S.-listed Chinese companies. But the founder of Muddy Waters Capital now believes the days of Chinese companies tapping American capital markets are numbered.
The trade-off between paying off your mortgage and saving more for retirement depends on how long you've had the mortgage and how far you are from retiring.